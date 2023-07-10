What are the challenges of the first generation in the “sandwich generation” setting?
The first generation in the sandwich generation setting is the parent or relative living and being cared for in the household with the adult child and grandchild or grandchildren. What is this affected person feeling? What does he/she need and want?
For this elder parent or relative, naturally there are fears about his/her disease and how its progression will affect the household. This parent may struggle with the ability to change and adjust, wanting to remain independent. He/she has concerns about personal safety, and desires more than anything to be productive and to have meaningful experiences.
More often than not, the elder parent expresses, “I don’t want to be a burden” to his/her adult child and looks for ways to cope and manage the situation. Though there are challenges, the elder parent truly values time spent with family.
In helping the affected elder parent handle this “sandwich scenario,” the lines of communication need remain open, which includes creating a plan of care early on accordingly with the elder parent’s wishes. For an individual with Alzheimer’s or other dementia, it is very important to keep a structured routine as much as possible, and to empower him/her with “jobs” that contribute to and are meaningful and purposeful in the household.
Integrate activities with the child/children and set aside time to spend together socially — not just “caring” for the elder parent. For the adult caregiver and child/children, it helps to understand that the elder affected parent will crave and desire lots of attention, constantly needing reassurance and love for his/her self-confidence and self-esteem. And, as with all the parties in this sandwich generation, emotions are everywhere and need to be tempered with compassion and empathy. Focus on feelings instead of words for the affected elder parent and help him/her feel safe and secure by making surroundings familiar and comforting.
Notwithstanding the challenges, there are opportunities for everyone in this setting. The arrangement can prevent isolation and loneliness for the elder affected parent and give him/her a sense of purpose, well-being, and meaning in life. It creates an atmosphere in which the young and old learn together, i.e., keeping stories and history alive within families and the greater community.
The elder parent feels safe and secure and being around the adult child and grandchild/grandchildren can be an endless source of joy, a sharing of affection and love. Moreover, the elder parent doesn’t feel alone in the disease journey, which brings a greater sense of security and eases personal fears.