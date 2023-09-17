Khichari may seem unassuming at first glance. However, its simplicity belies a complex and harmonious blend of flavors. It is a meal that is beloved by many in India.
The traditional Indian dish, pronounced kit-cha-ri, is a wholesome and hearty combination of fragrant basmati rice and protein-rich lentils, flavored with a blend of aromatic spices that give it its distinctive taste and aroma. The dish has a smooth and creamy texture that is reminiscent of polenta, a satisfying meal that can be prepared in less than half an hour.
In Vandana Chaturvedi’s Lafayette kitchen, I was uncertain about what to expect as we delved into the dish's history. She explained that khichari varies across India and is prepared differently by each family. Lentil preferences also differ by region, with Delhi using yellow mung and pink masoor.
Chaturvedi, a retired immigration attorney, is from Delhi, India. In pursuit of her graduate education, she made her way to the United States in 1990 and has since called Lafayette her home.
Khichari is a popular and treasured dish that has proven to be a comfort food. Its distinctive profile evokes feelings of home in Chaturvedi and her family, much like how gumbo makes folks feel here in south Louisiana.
It is a versatile dish that can be dressed up or down.
“Whether you want to keep it simple or add some extra ingredients to make it fancy, it is always a great choice,” Chaturvedi said.
Chaturvedi prepared the basic version for us to enjoy.
Once a week, Chaturvedi prepares her family's favorite meal. Her son Vinayak Chaturvedi, who studies abroad in Poland, is especially thrilled to have the meal during his summer break in Lafayette and joined us as we prepared the dish.
Chaturvedi cannot imagine life without her trusty Indian pressure cooker. Recently, during their family vacation, she cooked khichari in an instant pot for the first time, and to everyone's delight, it turned out to be a hit.
Chaturvedi prefers to use a conventional pressure cooker that is fitted with a whistle. She said the distinct sound of the whistle is a customary and familiar noise that resonates throughout households across India, signifying that a delicious meal is just moments away.
While we waited for the pressure cooker to heat up, her son Vinayak shared his experiences living in Poland and learning Polish.
In Indian cuisine, khichari is typically accompanied by a variety of sides. These sides include raita, a savory dip made from yogurt; papad, crispy lentil crackers; pickle, which can be made using various Indian ingredients such as mango, lemon, green chili or vegetable; and ghee, clarified butter. These sides add flavor and texture to the already delicious khichari dish.
Chaturvedi rarely uses a cookbook and hesitates to buy spices and ghee at the grocery store. Instead, she invites family and friends over to prepare large batches of these ingredients and then distributes them among each other. This practice ensures access to high-quality, homemade ingredients and a good time as they work together in the kitchen.
In no time, the pressure cooker sounded off with the precise number of whistles, indicating that the ghee was ready for the next step. Although Chaturvedi had used the term "tempering," throughout our time together, I wasn't entirely sure what it entailed until she demonstrated the process firsthand. I was fascinated by the clever method of melting the butter on a gas stove with a tempering tool.
After pouring the ghee over the lentil and rice porridge, she served three generous portions. What truly set this dish apart were the various toppings that adorned it, all of the sides were added in as well as cilantro, curry leaves, red chilis and spices. The textures and flavors combined provided complexity and depth to every bite. It was a flavor fusion with each mouthful.
Chaturvedi warned me the chilis would contain some heat. I added a bit to have the entire experience; yep, it had a kick! Including cilantro — an acquired taste for some — was an absolute delight for me. And for Vandana, the more cilantro, the better.
This classic Indian dish may seem simple at first glance, but its intricate fusion of spices and toppings create a harmonious balance of taste that is sure to leave you craving more.
Khichari
Serves 4 to 6; Recipe is by Vandana Chaturvedi
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder
1 cup basmati rice
1/2 cup moong (yellow lentils)
1/2 cup masoor dal (pink lentils)
4 cups water
2 tablespoons ghee or vegetable oil
1/4 inch ginger, slivered
2 cloves garlic, chopped
Diced green chilies as per taste
1/4 teaspoon mustard seeds
1/4 teaspoon asafoetida
1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds
Red chili powder as per taste
1/2 teaspoon garum masala
8-10 curry leaves
1. Rinse and wash moong and masoor lentils and basmati rice together. Soak both in water for 30 minutes to an hour. Drain the water and set aside.
2. Add salt and turmeric to the raw lentils and rice in the pressure cooker. Close the lid tightly and pressure cook on high heat for 5 to 6 whistles or 8 to 9 minutes on medium-high to high heat.
3. Turn off the heat and wait for the pressure to release naturally in the cooker. Open the pressure cooker and the khichari should be mushy.
4. Melt ghee in a separate pan, or add vegetable oil.
5. Add ginger, garlic, green chilies, mustard seeds, asafoetida, cumin seeds, red chili powder and garam masala to khichari. If you have curry leaves, add 8-10 leaves.
6. Pour the sizzling ghee over the khichdi.
7. Serve khichdi with raita (savory yogurt), papad (lentil crackers), Indian pickle and melted ghee.