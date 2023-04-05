Kim Mulkey and Angel Reese are having a Cameo moment.
The NCAA Champion women's basketball coach and one of her key players and social media superstars have been trending online since the LSU Tigers' dominating championship performance in Dallas on Sunday, according to Jill Schmidt PR.
For Cameo newbies, the video-sharing website allows fans to purchase personalized video messages from celebrities, Mulkey and Reese included.
Reese is one of the top booked talents on Cameo this week, not only among basketball stars, but also the thousands of athletes, actors, musicians, influencers and other celebs on the platform, Schmidt also reported.
Reese's video message price has quadrupled since Sunday from $25 to $100, and $2,000 for business Cameos.
Mulkey's no slouch on the platform either, joining this week's top 20 most-booked celebs. Her personalized videos are currently priced at $82, and her business videos, $2,000.