Are you looking for chicken with a side of champion?
Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson, Alexis Morris and Coach Kim Mulkey will celebrate their championship victory with fans and Caniacs at the original Raising Cane’s location, starting at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow at 3313 Highland Road.
Mulkey and the athletes will greet the crowd before their "shift" — serving Raising Cane's meals to fans at the front counter and the drive-thru.
Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves will also be in attendance at the original location, which they call "The Mothership." Additionally, the restaurant will have a custom-wrapped Suburban on-site to commemorate the Lady Tigers National Championship.
If you can't make it to for lunch, there will be a celebratory parade at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on LSU's campus.