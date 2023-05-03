You can't make this stuff up.
Yes, legendary LSU basketball coach, Kim Mulkey, Baton Rouge attorney Gordon McKernan and fashion designer Martha Gottwald are joining forces to offer what is billed as a Kim Mulkey shopping spree.
To launch the campaign, McKernan wears a Neubyrne floor-length pink feather cape and gives his best at a runway walk, as he explains the giveaway in an Instagram post.
Mulkey wore an iconic pink-feathered Neubyrne jacket to the March 24-Sweet Sixteen game against Utah in Greenville, South Carolina, where she caused a sensation that continues to have a ripple effect, including a Chicago DJ wearing the jacket to a Cubs game.
While introducing the lighthearted competition, McKernon adds that he will make a donation to benefit Turner syndrome research, a cause that is near and dear to Mulkey's heart as she lost her first grandchild at birth to Turner syndrome.
To enter, people have to follow all three on Instagram, share the post to their page, tag a friend and register at the link in McKernan's bio (or at www.gordongives.com).
Registration for the giveaway closes at 11:59 p.m. May 10. The winner will be randomly selected and contacted directly by a Get Gordon team member. The winner must be available at 11 a.m. Monday, May 15 for the shopping spree.