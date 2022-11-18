Don Wiseman was officially installed as 2022-'23 president of the Kiwanis Club of Red Stick at its 63rd anniversary gala on Oct. 13 at Drusilla Place in Baton Rouge.
Joining Wiseman on the 11-member Red Stick board were Cherryl Matthews, president-elect; Philip DiVincenti, secretary; Dee Green, treasurer; Matt Robinson, immediate past president; Jennifer Villaume; Oni Watson and Tommy Darensbourg, two-year trustees; and Carolyn Robinson; Gary LaBauve and Jennifer Richardson, one-year trustees.
Division 8-E Lt. Gov. Donna Leggett installed the officers.
Matt Robinson, who served as president in 2020-'22, recognized Matthews as “Kiwanian of the Year” for her leadership in designing a reading literacy program for underprivileged children at Cedarcrest-Southmoor Elementary School in Baton Rouge. Robinson also praised Carolyn Robinson, whose club newsletter, “The Pointed Stick,” won LAMISSTENN district honors, and Laura Gilliland, who was elected to a three-year term as district Region V trustee.
Robinson also presented three longtime members as Kiwanis’ newest Legion of Honor recipients: Tom Gibbs, 40 years; Red McCrary, 35 years; and Mike Nichols, 25 years.
Gilliland, a past president and lieutenant governor, recognized military veterans present and, with family members attending, memorialized the late Warren Mayeux, a two-time member; Margaret Morgan, wife of longtime member C. Don Morgan; and Amy Guerriero, daughter of longtime member Charles Jordan. She also inducted Mark Cartwright into membership. Another new member, Kamal Hayes, will be inducted in November.
In addition to Leggett, other special guests included Rick Latiolais of Lafayette, immediate past governor, and MiLisa York of St. Gabriel, Division 8-W lieutenant governor.
Representing the Baton Rouge Magnet High School Key Club were Imani George, president; Ben Harper, Division 8-E lieutenant governor; Keya Chanda-Rastogi, bulletin editor; and Kim Denson, faculty adviser.
Darensbourg offered the invocation and benediction and LaBauve led all in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Wiseman distributed several door prizes.