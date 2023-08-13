The Krewe of Artemis celebrated its 23rd coronation Aug. 4 in the Bourbeau Grand Ballroom of the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel.
The 2024 royal court was introduced to board members, royal court members, krewe members and their guests. The court will be presented at the krewe’s annual Mardi Gras Soiree on Jan. 12.
John Edward “Ned” Fasullo and Michelle Cook Taylor were crowned King and Queen Artemis XXIII. Fasullo, the husband of Amy Fasullo, is president of APEX Technologies and leader of Ned Fasullo & The Fabulous Big Band Orchestra. Taylor, the wife of King Artemis XX Scott Taylor, is a senior HR generalist for Arkel International.
The court presentation continued with the introduction of royal maids Isabella Hadley Ewen, daughter of Dorothy and Mitch Ewen; Hannah Isabella Kimbrough, daughter of Inga and Marreo Kimbrough; and Anna Katherine Ruebsamen, daughter of Dr. Mimi Singer Lee and Dr. Matt Lee and Beth and Dr. Kris Ruebsamen.
The royal dukes are Jack Hensley Butler, son of Kelley Butler and Michael Butler; Bobby Brockman Rudy, son of Karen and Troy Landry and Rikki and Dave Rudy; and Philip Benjamin Wesley, son of Christine and Jeremy Wesley.
Lilly Lynn Eaton, daughter of Tracy Moore; Grace Catherine Patton, daughter of Margaret and Scott Patton; and Abigail Leigh Viator, daughter of Kelly and Kyle Viator, are princesses.
The queen’s pages are Carmen Elizabeth Holliday, daughter of Amanda and Austin Holliday; and Cozette Jill Messina, daughter of Jerrod and Kymbre Messina.
Jacob James Droddy, son of Annette and Dr. Jason Droddy; Sawyer Daniel Martinez, son of Sally and Greg Martinez; and Michael Murray Patton, son of Margaret and Scott Patton, are junior dukes.
Also presented were the 2023 Royal Court Dr. Rubin Patel, King Artemis XXII, and Katie Ravel Cheatham, Queen Artemis XXII, along with their royal maids Sarah Isabelle Bonner, Isabella Elise Lalonde and Barbara Blake Shanklin, and royal dukes Owen Paul Charlson, Carson Mitchell Covington and James Landry Horn.
The Krewe of Artemis will roll through the streets of downtown Baton Rouge on Feb. 2.