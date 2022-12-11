The Krewe of Cypress introduced nine young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Nov. 26 at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center, Plaquemine.
Debutantes included:
- Olivia Helen Baudin, daughter of Pamela and Stan Baudin, presented by her grandparents, Helen and Patrick Pendley, and escorted by her grandfather.
- Mary Kate “Katie” Blanchard, daughter of Janeé and Vic Blanchard IV, and escorted by her father.
- Victoria Elizabeth “Lillie” Bradford, daughter of Amy and Jerry Bradford, and escorted by her father.
- Anna Catherine Caballero, daughter of Jeanné and Timothy Medine and Ryan Caballero, escorted by her grandfather, Charles Bujol.
- Alli Jeanne Desselles, daughter of Audra and Brian Desselles, and escorted by her father.
- Emma Louise Hargrove, daughter of Paige and Crockett Hargrove, presented by her grandparents, Janet and Charles Bujol, and escorted by her grandfather.
- Maggie Grace Hurdle, daughter of Tricia and Brady Hurdle, and escorted by her father.
- Kennedy Claire Passantino, daughter of Pam and Jason Passantino, and escorted by her father.
- Madison Claire Young, daughter of Andrea and Travis Young, and escorted by her father.
Presentation chairpersons were Ann Sanchez Couch, Biney Williams Rowland and Nina Sanchez Seneca.
Kay Wilbert Gaudin served as mistress of ceremonies. Krewe of Cypress members and guests were seated by committeemen Christopher Couch, Matthew Rowland and Clint Seneca, spouses of the presentation chairpersons.
Clay LeBlanc and Leslie Mullowney served champagne to the debutantes and their escorts for the ceremonial toast. The debutantes, members of the krewe and their guests then enjoyed a night of dancing.
The debutantes will also serve as maids in the krewe’s annual Carnival ball in Plaquemine on Feb. 4.