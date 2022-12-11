The Krewe of Gabriel introduced 18 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Dec. 3 at the Frem F. Boustany Ballroom, Lafayette.
Debutantes included:
- Ana Daria Brauns, daughter of Teal and Larry Brauns
- Isabelle Judice Chappuis, daughter of Shana and Rick Chappuis
- Isabella Minette Couvillion, daughter of Danielle and Bryan Couvillion
- Ashley Elise Deshotels, daughter of Betsy and John Deshotels
- Audrey Anne Duplechin, daughter of Rochelle and Paul Duplechin
- Jenna Marie Gauthreaux, daughter of Jade and Glenn Gauthreaux
- Mia Elizabeth Hebert, daughter of Kristie and Troy Hebert
- Sydney Anne Hebert, daughter of Jen and Ryan Hebert
- Eloise Patrice Hunter, daughter of Cheri Patrice Coussan and Kenny Hunter
- Madeleine Burts Justus, daughter of Maggie and Charlie Justus
- Eleni Adele Kartsimas, daughter of Denise and Jamie Kartsimus
- Austin Elizabeth Mendoza, daughter of Maria and Jaime Mendoza
- Millie Catherine Moncla, daughter of Cathy and Mike Moncla
- Katherine Lynn Patin, daughter of Stacy Hill Patin and Mike Patin
- Ainsley Nicole Piccione, daughter of Brooke Hodges Piccione and Paul Piccione
- Mary Elise Quoyeser, daughter of Mary and Jared Quoyeser
- Emma Childress Warren, daughter of Lara and Monty Warren
- Morgan A’Dair Williams, daughter of Melissa and Matthew Williams
Ball chairman was Trey Hightower, adviser was David Cortez and master of ceremonies was Richard Domingue.
The 18 debutantes were presented with nosegays of pink roses by their sponsors in front of an English garden setting. Commodore Michael Judice presented each young woman with a Gabriel medallion.