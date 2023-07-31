Opelousas native Kylie Frey will make her "America's Got Talent" debut at 7 p.m. Tuesday on NBC with an original song.
The show revealed a clip of Frey's audition on its Facebook page, where she sings "Horses in Heaven."
“I’m from a big rodeo family,” the 28-year-old artist says. “I was a rodeo queen. I started singing the national anthem for every rodeo that I showed up to because I just love to sing.”
Frey mentioned that she wrote "Horses in Heaven" for her grandfather.
Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum are again in the judges' chairs for the reality talent competition series' 18th season. Terry Crews hosts.
Before she sings, Frey impersonates Cowell, adding that she had "AGT"-themed birthday parties as a child — she would act as the judge and her friends would sing.
Frey performed at the Grand Ole Opry on July 18 in Nashville, Tennessee, according to her Instagram account.
Tune in to the show Aug. 7 to see if Frey moves on in the competition.