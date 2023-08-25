All actors have their stories — how they took any role, paying or non-paying — just to be acting. The stories go on — how they waited tables before getting their big break and how they slept on friends' couches and lived off PB&J.
Baton Rouge's KC Simms, 24, is racking up tales, too.
The 2021 graduate of the University of New Orleans has spent his summer in the mountains of Chillicothe, Ohio, where he's nearing the close of a June 17-Sept. 3 gig in the outdoor drama, "Tecumseh!" He initially played minor character Red Horse, but stepped up to the role of Wasegoboah when another Louisiana actor and Simms' friend Justin Davis took over as the title character.
The play follows the legendary Shawnee leader as he fights to defend his sacred homelands. "Tecumseh!" has been running for 50 years in Chillicothe, a city of 22,000 situated along the Scioto River 45 miles south of Columbus. Daily attendance is usually 4,000 to 5,000, he estimated.
"It was my birthday, June 14, when I found out about the Ohio part. That next morning I was in Ohio preparing to do this play," Simms said. "I had to learn the lines in a couple days because I was out there in Ohio one day and like, maybe two days later, we were actually starting to perform."
Although scenic and a few degrees cooler than Louisiana and, of course, lower humidity, Chillicothe is far from an exciting summer travel destination, Simms said.
"There's nothing. I thought Baton Rouge didn't have anything there, but this place, it's just land. It's just land. But I'm grateful," he said.
Not so much for the cast and crew's lodging accommodations.
"This has been an experience that has made me be like, 'I really do like acting because, how do I describe this? They have us in sheds — not sheds like actual sheds, but they might as well be sheds," Simms said. "There is no air conditioning. We have bathrooms. It's like summer camp. We're in the elements."
Even still, the bare accommodations have their own version of excitement and add to the young actor's list of stories.
"Maybe two nights ago, we had to capture a rat. We had to get him out because he was in our room. I'm pretty sure he has a friend in there too, because we hear him at night. That's why I miss Baton Rouge so much because it's like civilization."
New Orleans, however, has been his home base since shortly after graduation. That's when actor and friend David Hidalgo offered his couch to Simms so he wouldn't have to commute to acting jobs in the city.
Living on a sofa gave Simms the chance to live "the actor story."
"It was like when I read books or whatever about how this is what happens to actors," Simms said. "And that has led up to me actually getting paid for stuff now. I thank God for that opportunity. We're actually still roommates to this day, with my friend Jaquan Henderson."
Those first several months in New Orleans, Simms made ends meet with a day job at The Escape Plan in the French Quarter. Advised that the best place to start might be on the stage, he landed a few parts, some paid, some unpaid, including:
- Theatre UNO's "Romeo & Juliet," as Mercutio, his first Shakespearean role. "I really enjoyed doing that one. I hadn't liked Shakespeare before that point. But once I got to do that, I understood the poetry that Shakespeare has. I think it grew me as an actor."
- New Orleans Shakespeare Festival's "As You Like It," as Orlando, one of the male leads.
- Goat in the Road's "The Family Line," as Isaac, a shopkeeper in the 1890s during the New Orleans general strike. "This was a full-show version of an experimental show I'd done with Goat in the Road. It won Best Play and Best Directors (Big Easy Awards)."
- New Orleans Shakespeare Festival's "The Taming of the Shrew."
And a couple of film roles:
- "Mike," a New Orleans-shot Hulu miniseries telling the Mike Tyson story and starring Trevante Rhodes as Tyson. "My character's name was Henry Tillman and Tillman actually beat Tyson in a match early into Tyson's career. That was a real fun, real exciting experience. We shot at the Smoothie King Center. It was a quick scene. I was standing right next to Trevante Rhodes, and they lifted my hand up and said I won. And that was it."
- The not-yet-released "Hit Man," starring Glen Powell ("Top Gun: Maverick") and directed by Oscar-nominated Richard Linklater ("Boyhood"). Simms played Jerren, his first speaking role.
Back in Louisiana after "Tecumseh!" wraps, Simms will have a place at Goat in the Road, where he's been made an ensemble member and where a new season will be getting underway soon.
"And whatever comes, you know, I'll have faith that it's going to be the right things," said Simms. "It always seems to be the right things that come up to me."