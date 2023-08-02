Kortlyn Hebert and her mom, Ginger Swaggerty, are aiming to turn the cake world inside out.
Orders have been nonstop since the duo soft-launched their at-home Ponchatoula bakery, Cake-ism, via Facebook on May 17.
"A frenzy, pretty much" is how Hebert puts it.
The inside-out aspect comes from Cake-ism's primary product — cakewiches, which to the untrained eye might look like a sandwich, but surprise — it's two thin layers of tender cake, with various flavorful fillings and icings inside. The same size, shape, look and diagonal halves as a deli sandwich, the cakewich makes eating the sweet treat a whole new experience.
In case you're wondering, the word "cakeism" is defined as the art of having your cake and eating it, too. The word crops up in British politics, such as in the pros and cons of Brexit.
The idea
"Well, she came up with the idea," Hebert says, motioning to her mom. "She called me one day and told me she had this idea and that we had to do it. It was gonna be our thing, because we always baked. We always loved to feed people. That was always our little thing."
Swaggerty says she literally dreamed up cakewiches — and that she comes from a long line of dreamers, including her grandmother Gene Atherton ('Gene' is short for Virgene).
"So in my world, you know, Grandma dreamed about this or Mom dreamed about that. It happened. It was kind of something that we grew up with," Swaggerty said. "So I kept telling her (Hebert), I said, 'I'm staying up at night about these cake sandwiches. It's gonna be something.'"
Hebert tried to dissuade her, but Swaggerty pushed the subject. Both already had jobs — Hebert, a single mother to 7-year-old son Godric, was delivering for DoorDash, and Swaggerty works from home for the government.
When Hebert was visiting her mom one day, Swaggerty announced she had ordered and received the sandwich-shaped boxes for their new venture.
"She's like, 'That's it. We're doing it tonight. We're baking the cakes. We're putting the cakes in the boxes, and we're taking pictures of them. And we're just putting the concept together," Hebert says. "So we did that that night and we decided to post pictures on social media and just immediately the town took to it."
That first day, the bakers concocted five flavors. Hebert took iPhone photos of the cakewiches for Facebook in her mom's foyer, the best natural light in the house.
Then came the online post, and soon after, the orders.
"Again, I just think we had no idea what we're really doing," Hebert says. "It took off and we were like, 'OK, so we're gonna figure it out as we go. We keep saying, 'We're just a wing and a prayer.'"
Swaggerty makes the sheet cakes at night, then Hebert decorates, assembles and packages the cakewiches the next day. Customers pick up their orders curbside in the afternoon.
The flavors
Cake-ism's inaugural flavor is called "Just for Funzies." It's the women's take on funfetti cake with birthday cake batter and a buttercream filling. Even Godric likes it.
"My son, he doesn't like frosting that much, and that's his favorite," Hebert says.
Hebert said that Godric will sneak a cake from the fridge and hide in his room with it. She later finds the evidence — an empty package.
For Cake-ism, the flavor's name is almost as important as how it tastes. Take Swaggerty's favorite, the For Yours Eyes Only. It's a traditional carrot cake (eyes, get it?) with pecans and golden raisins along with a spiced cream cheese filling.
Also, there's the Bacon Me Crazy, a bacon buttermilk pound cake swirled with maple syrup, filled with a brown sugar buttercream and sprinkled with crispy bacon bits.
Or the Pink Lady, a strawberry-swirled shortcake with a strawberry almond buttercream topped with strawberry crunch.
Others include Midday Munchies, Fancy Pants, Midnight Munchies, Coconut Dream, 'Tilly in 'Toula, Red Bottoms, Lawd Have Mercy, Sinful Swirl, Guilty Pleasure and Midnight Munchies. For complete descriptions, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092662845533.
For flavor inspiration, the women say they turn to memories of Grandma Gene, who was known for her luscious cakes, all made from scratch with fresh ingredients.
The milestones
Just in Cake-ism's two months-plus in business, the partners have notched successes on several fronts:
- Hebert has given up her DoorDash job to focus full-time on Cake-ism
- Two more products — cake truffles and cake trays (a sampling of two or more cake flavors) — have been introduced
- The business has topped 2,000 Facebook followers
- They've been accepted into the Hammond Farmers Market (weekly on Saturday mornings) starting Aug. 19
As for the market, Hebert says they'll sell cakewiches, and focus on truffle and cake tray orders during the week. Right now, they have a rotating offering of five or so cake flavors a day, plus preorders, all through Facebook.
The future
Hebert's immediate plans are to get an Instagram page going, as well as a website, where customers can order directly, with the site automatically counting down the day's orders against their supply of cakewiches.
When cooler weather arrives, they'll begin shipping orders, and a year to 18 months from now, the women envision a storefront space at a nearby strip mall.
For now, the mother-daughter team will continue to keep to its mantra, "redefining the standards of cake aesthetics one cakewich at a time."