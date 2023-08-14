"90 Day Fiancé" fans have watched St. Tammany Parish's Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya say their I dos, have a baby and move to the 'burbs.
Now the couple will join four other "90 Day" pairs as they attempt to save their marriages on "90 Day: The Last Resort."
The new series, starting at 8 p.m. Monday on TLC, takes the cast to an island paradise for a couples retreat to try to work through their marital issues or call it quits.
"I've been miserable for the last 2½ years," Zaya, a native of Ukraine, says in a commercial for the show that's been airing for weeks.
"Our marriage is pretty rocky right now," Dufren, a native of Larose, adds as the two, facing in opposite directions, stand on a beautiful beach.
Other couples featured this season are:
- Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi
- Ed Brown and Liz Woods
- Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa
- Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown.