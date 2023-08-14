90 day fiance

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren traveled the world together before Zaya moved to the the U.S. and the pair married in 2020. Will this couples' retreat help them settle their differences?

 PROVIDED PHOTO

"90 Day Fiancé" fans have watched St. Tammany Parish's Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya say their I dos, have a baby and move to the 'burbs.

Now the couple will join four other "90 Day" pairs as they attempt to save their marriages on "90 Day: The Last Resort." 

The new series, starting at 8 p.m. Monday on TLC, takes the cast to an island paradise for a couples retreat to try to work through their marital issues or call it quits.

"I've been miserable for the last 2½ years," Zaya, a native of Ukraine, says in a commercial for the show that's been airing for weeks.

"Our marriage is pretty rocky right now," Dufren, a native of Larose, adds as the two, facing in opposite directions, stand on a beautiful beach. 

Other couples featured this season are:

  • Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi
  • Ed Brown and Liz Woods
  • Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa
  • Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown.

