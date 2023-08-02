A move to Southeast Asia brought Rhadd Hunt an unexpected new career.
In Louisiana and all over the United States, Hunt played bass and sang with the reggae and classic funk band Henry Turner Jr. and Flavor. In Malaysia, he’s a voice actor for audio plays and commercials. He’s done some on-screen acting, too.
Hunt’s recent credits include Dr. Quinch in the Pop Up Theatre audio play “Rorschach’s Journal,” a spinoff from DC Comics’ “Watchmen.” His other audio play appearances include “Tapes of Flight 914” and “Sherlock Holmes Hollywood Kryptonite.”
Hunts speaks his voice acting roles in English, using a variety of American and British accents. English is widely spoken in multicultural Malaysia, a former British colony. The country’s population includes indigenous Malays and ethnic Chinese, Indians, Pakistanis and Sri Lankans.
In 2005, Hunt moved to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s capital city. His early voice-over work included a Ministry of Education guide to English. Following a break from voice acting, boredom during the coronavirus pandemic brought Hunt back to the work after he found an audio play on YouTube based on the classic British detective Sherlock Holmes.
“The acting was good, the dialogue and the writing was excellent,” Hunt said from Kuala Lumpur. “I wrote to them and said, ‘You guys did a really good job. If you ever need voice work, I can do accents.’ And then I found out they’re based in Kuala Lumpur, and they live right down the street.”
Scott McQuaid, the British writer-director who founded Pop Up Theatre, subsequently cast Hunt in his audio play productions. The former Baton Rouge resident also has a small role in McQuaid’s upcoming feature film, “The Heartsmith.”
Hunt’s American accent also helps him get acting gigs in Malaysia.
“There’s a lot of British talent here, but not a lot of American talent, and definitely not a lot of American talent in my age range,” the 53-year-old former musician said.
Before his move to Malaysia, Hunt performed with Henry Turner Jr. and Flavor from 1989 to 2004. Fifteen years of nationwide touring left him seeking a change of pace.
“The band went a lot of places, but it was so fast I didn’t get to see much,” he said. “You get to the place and go talk to the wacky morning radio guys. Everybody asks the same three questions. You play at the TV station for 15 seconds. Maybe you go to the record store — when there were record stores. You load in (to the venue), eat, play the gig. Then you move to the next place, and the whole thing starts all over again.”
Choosing to be an expatriate, Hunt made Thailand his first stop.
“It’s a nice place,” he said. “Nice people, not too expensive, the food’s good and the beaches are good. It seemed like the place to be — until the tsunami.”
On Sunday morning, Dec. 26, 2004, an earthquake off the west coast of Sumatra, Indonesia, triggered gigantic waves across the Indian Ocean. The tsunami — striking India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Seychelles, Somalia and Thailand — killed an estimated 228,000 people.
Hunt wasn’t home when a wall of water swept away his house in Thailand. Fortunately, he and his girlfriend and future wife, Michelle, were visiting her parents in Kuching, Sarawak, on the island of Borneo. Hunt was one of the 1.8 million people displaced by the tsunami’s catastrophic destruction, estimated at $10 billion in damage.
“I decided that living by the beach wasn’t something I was into,” he said. “I wanted to live inland and up high. Kuala Lumpur became my base.”
A typical day in KL is 90 degrees with 100% humidity.
“Life in the tropics,” he said. “My father (in Central) is telling me that my weather is in his front yard. He wants me to come get him.”
Despite Kuala Lumpur's heat, Hunt said, “It is a phenomenal city. One of the best things about it is there are no natural disasters here. We don’t have earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes. That cannot be said for a lot of Southeast Asia, which gets earthquakes and typhoons. KL has no natural disasters, aside from never-ending heat and humidity.”
Acting came much easier to him than music, the late-blooming thespian said.
“I loved playing music, but I had to work hard to become a moderately good singer, musician and performer,” he said. “I’m much better at acting, because I’m a natural mimic and good with accents. I’ve got more innate skills in voice work and acting than I ever did with music.”