The “CMT Music Awards Nominee Special" at 9 p.m. Monday will feature two Louisiana acts — the on-fire-right-now country singer Lainey Wilson and former "The Voice" finalists and Mississippi natives Chapel Hart.
Wilson, with four CMT Music Awards nods, will talk about her nominated videos alongside fellow nominee Cody Johnson, Blake Shelton and "CMT Music Awards" co-hosts Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini.
The harmonizing trio Chapel Hart — sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle — grew up in Tupelo, but now call New Orleans home. For their special performance, the women will share the stage with the incomparable ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons.
Cody Alan and Carissa Culiner will host Monday's half-hour special.
The "2023 CMT Music Awards" airs at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, on CBS.
Casting calls
If you and your mate are so madly in love that you're making your family and friends crazy, Pitman Casting Inc. is looking for you for a new show called "Obsessed Couples."
The series is expected to air on a major network, according to Pitman Casting.
"You go everywhere together, you do everything together and you've lost friends because of it," the casting agency states about potential series candidates. And if you're admittedly obsessed and loving it, that's a plus.
"Obsessed" lovebirds can apply at ObsessedCouples.com.
Pitman Casting also is on the hunt for "single design experts who are planning to pack up the business and personal lives and move to another city or state."
Possible designers should be "open to allowing us watch you as you rebuild your business and/or personal life," a news release says. "We may want to create a show around you and your journey."
Those applying must be 18 years of age or older.
Complete an application at DesignShowCasting.com.
Sounding similar to "Bridezilas," casting also is underway on a fun, new docuseries, "Brides!!!!"
The series will follow "fearless, over-the-top brides as they navigate through the crazy stresses of getting married," according to Pitman.
"To be considered, you must allow us to follow you on your wedding day and at least two weeks before your big day. We are looking for weddings that are taking place in May, June, July, August and early September 2023. Our main goal is to watch you as you go through the good, the bad and the ugly of your wedding experience," a news release says.
The camera crew also may need to interview important people in your wedding party, like your mom, maid of honor, or a close friend or family member helping you plan the wedding.
Those whose weddings are featured on the show will be compensated.
Eligible brides must be 21 and older and live in one of the 48 contiguous states.
Visit CastingBrides.com to apply.
Winning commercial
The 2022 TV commercial for the “Let Louisiana Shine” litter prevention campaign received a Cinematography — Gold ADDY at the American Advertising Federation's Baton Rouge chapter's award show.
Keep Louisiana Beautiful and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor shared the news last week.
“We are very fortunate to have talented people in Louisiana such as the teams at Red Six Media and Keep Louisiana Beautiful who developed this campaign and commercial," said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. "The greatest award though will be when we realize we are changing habits and mindsets around the state and see the day when our state is free of unsightly litter.”
The 2022 commercial, featuring Nungesser and Gov. John Bel Edwards, shed light on Louisiana’s litter problem, asking citizens to do their part and stop litter from hurting our Sportsman’s Paradise.
The campaign continues to run with a new commercial conveying ways Louisiana residents can prevent litter.
Learn more at keeplouisianabeautiful.org.
Film program infusion
A program to train students in filmmaking techniques and behind-the-camera skills is the latest recipient of an award from Louisiana’s Entertainment Development Fund.
The Prize Foundation will receive $1 million, in five annual reimbursements of $200,000, for its Film Prize Junior program and related activities for high school and middle school students. Based in the state’s Northwest Region, the Prize Foundation plans to use the entertainment funding to extend the program to schools in all 64 Louisiana parishes within five years.
The Prize Foundation launched Film Prize Junior with a portion of an initial EDF award it received in 2021. The program’s success in its first two years laid the groundwork for a second round of funding to expand the student-focused program beyond the Shreveport area into other regions of Louisiana.
“With innovative programs like the Louisiana Film Prize, the Prize Foundation has made important contributions to the creative economy of northwest Louisiana for more than a decade,” Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson said. “This latest award from our Entertainment Development Fund will provide an exciting opportunity to expand its student filmmaking program to more Louisiana schools.”
Film Prize Junior gives high school and middle school filmmakers access to mentorship and industry workshops as well as specialized training in the documentary, animation, horror and comedy genres. The program encourages participation by students in underserved communities.
For more info, visit https://filmprizejr.com/.
Did she or didn't she?
The jury's still out on whether the oft-maligned and ultimately executed French queen Marie Antoinette ever really said, "Let them eat cake."
The phrase, however, worked as a tasty tactic to promote the new PBS series "Marie Antoinette." Mini strawberry shortcakes were delivered to the press last week ahead of the series premiere on Sunday. Yum!
Emilia Schüle (“Berlin Dance School”) plays the title role; her character "is just a teenager when she leaves Austria to marry the dauphin of France (Louis Cunningham, “Bridgerton”). With pressure to continue the Bourbon line and secure the Franco-Austrian alliance, she must follow the complex rules of the French court while attempting to charm her reluctant king-to-be, Louis XVI," the show synopsis explains.
"Transforming into the Queen of Style and a true fashion icon, Marie Antoinette tries to recreate Versailles in her image: free, independent, and feminist. But defamatory pamphlets and persistent rumors about her private life undermine her status, and her opponents within the Royal Family will do everything they can to bring her down," the synopsis also states.
"Marie Antoinette" airs at 9 p.m. Sundays on WLPB, Channel 27. Catch up on missed episodes at https://www.pbs.org/show/marie-antoinette/episodes/season/1/ or on the PBS app or PBS Passport.