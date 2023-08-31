Move over Big and Rich — Louisiana's Lainey Wilson and four of her co-horts will be singing the intro to ESPN's "College GameDay" starting Saturday.
Viewers will hear the newest version of "Comin' to Your City" when "GameDay" premieres its 30th season at 8 a.m.
"It means a lot of be the voice of 'College GameDay,' and l'll tell you what, I've got some very impressed family members now. When I called and I told them about this, they said, 'Alright, she's really doing something now,'" Wilson says on a video released by ESPN.
Baskin native Wilson, 31, is also making news this week concerning her reported 70-pound weight loss since 2020. In addition to eating a healthier diet, Wilson hired a trainer and has been running and hiking, Women's Health reports.
Joining rising country star Wilson for the song are rock-turned-country singer Darius Rucker and alt-country group The Cadillac Three.
Big Kenny and John Rich have been the voice of "GameDay" for the last 16 seasons. "Comin' to Your City," which the duo wrote, is the title song on their 2005 album. ESPN's version of the song includes references to several college football teams that aren't part of the original lyrics. The network nor Big and Rich has revealed the reason for the talent switchup.
In a first for "Gameday," Week 1 will air on location from Charlotte, North Carolina, featuring the South Carolina vs. North Carolina matchup.