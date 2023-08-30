Why did the alligator cross the road? In this case, to get to the Dollar General.
Plaquemines Parish sheriff's deputies turned up at a Dollar General in Buras to find an alligator patiently waiting for the store to open.
In a picture snapped by Deputy Tony Palmisano, the alligator — which, from a rough estimate, appears to be around 10-feet long — waits directly outside the front door and underneath an advertisement for cookie and cake company Little Debbie.
Incidentally, alligator hunting season began on Wednesday (the day after the alligator's appearance) in the eastern zone of the state, including Plaquemines Parish, so it may have picked its timing to perfection. Alligator hunting season in the western zone of the state starts on the first Wednesday in September.
The alligator was removed, though where it was taken remains unclear. Either way, it's evident that the creature was a bit of an ... investi-gator.
Repeated calls for comment to Dollar General and the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office went unanswered.