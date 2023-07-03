What's on the menu for Baton Rouge's Adrian Morgan on Independence Day? Hot dogs, lots of hot dogs.
The 40-year-old competitive eater will vie Tuesday for the 11th time in the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, New York. Morgan is hoping to best his top finish there, fifth place in 2015, when he woofed down 31 franks and buns in 10 minutes. For that, he brought home $1,000.
The Nathan's grand prize winner gets $10,000; second, $5,000; third, $2,500; fourth, $1,500; and fifth, $1,000. Since 2011, Morgan has missed the Nathan's event only twice — in 2020 due to COVID and last year because his daughter had just been born.
The annual eat-off is expected to draw 35,000 on-lookers to the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues on the island most famous for its 3.5-mile boardwalk, sand beach and amusement park attractions. More fans will watch the contest from home. The women's competition will air at 10:45 a.m. on ESPN3, followed by the men's contest at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.
Morgan, a project controls coordinator at Excel Group, said he's been preparing for Coney Island for two months.
"I do mock contests at home once a week," he said. "I watch old contests on YouTube and eat alongside."
On contest morning, he'll have a banana for breakfast, make sure to stay hydrated, and have a cup of coffee for an extra boost, said the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Morgan.
The strategy for consuming the most hot dogs varies by competitor. Morgan's technique is to separate the frank from the bun and eat them one at a time.
"I split the dog in half in my left hand, while I dunk the bun in Hawaiian Punch with my right hand. Dunking helps us eat the bun faster, without taking in extra liquid," he explained. "And I use something sweet to drink, because the taste of the hot dogs gets a bit overwhelming after the halfway point."
As for the rest of the year when he's not getting ready for Nathan's, Morgan said,"I might have a hot dog or two if someone grilled some at their house for company. But, I usually only eat hot dogs during practice and contests. Not that I don't like them, I just usually reach for something else."
A competitive eater for almost 14 years, Morgan has previously won the Rouses World Crawfish Eating Championship (2014, 2015, 2019), the Western Days Festival World Tamale Eating Championship (2016), Ribfest Chicago's Ribmania Eating Championship (2016), the Acme World Oyster-Eating Championship (2016) and the Native Grill & Wings World Wing Eating Championship (2015). He also holds the record for short form hard-boiled egg eating: 20 eggs in 1 minute, 24 seconds.
In February in Santa Monica, California, Morgan ate 102 pistachios in eight minutes, finishing second in the Wonderful Pistachios Get Crackin' Eating Championship.
Morgan, the husband and father of two, said he'd like to dedicate this year in the contest to his dad, Michael Morgan.
"He's always been my biggest fan and I am so grateful for his support," Adrian Morgan said. "We used to watch the contest together before I started competing. I get my eating genes from him."