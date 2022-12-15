Whoever said "Don't let them see you sweat" wasn't baking cookies in Waco, Texas, outside in late September.
That, however, is just where Baton Rouge native André du Broc found himself when he competed in Magnolia Network's "Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition."
Don't let those on-set Christmas decorations fool you — the average daytime temperature in the contest city was 93 F that month.
Now available on the streaming service, the "Silos" episode has five home bakers, Christmas cookie recipes close by, vying for the top prize of $25,000. Joanna Gaines ("Fixer Upper," "Magnolia Table") hosts and judges alongside Andrew Zimmern ("Bizarre Foods") and Zoë François ("Zoë Bakes").
The winning cookie is also being featured on the menu at Gaines' Shops at the Silos during the holiday season.
"I bake a lot," du Broc, who now lives in Phoenix, said, "so my friends encouraged me to enter a competition."
An application and an interview later, du Broc, 54, had his first gig.
"Every year, we (he and husband, Dan Briardy) make a huge batch of Christmas cookies," du Broc said. "Two of my favorites are cuccidati, or Italian fig cookies, and linzers, or sandwich cookies, usually with a window and a jam filling inside."
He added pistachios and cinnamon glaze for his entry, CranMerry Christmas Wreaths.
"I backed this recipe so many times before the show. All my neighbors were taste testers, and friends, … I think everybody got a cookie eventually, up and down the block," he said. "Everybody gave their feedback and I was able to refine the recipe up to a certain point before it had to be submitted."
Once on set in the outdoor kitchen, du Broc found baking with several cameras surrounding him rather challenging.
"With reality TV, you're trying to capture lightning in a bottle, which is possible, you just need a lot of bottles and a lot of time," du Broc said. "I think it's amazing that when you see the show, they actually keep all the cameras out of sight. But when you're doing it, they're on you, like inches from your face, inches from your back, and constantly bumping into them, or over the cords, things like that."
As their pre-challenge challenge, the contestants first put their 15-minute spin on a cup of hot chocolate for the judges. Then, with the timer set for two hours, the cookie baking commenced.
To avoid spoilers, you'll have to watch to see how those CranMerry Christmas Wreaths and the contest turned out.
"I got this experience that was so unique," du Broc, senior copywriter for Red Six Media, said of his first dive into competitive baking. "Now, I have my eye on a couple of other competitions."
Want to try your hand at du Broc's confections? Here's his recipe:
CranMerry Christmas Wreaths
For dough:
2½ cups all-purpose flour
½ cup granulated sugar
½ teaspoon ground ginger
½ teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon iodized salt
1 stick unsalted butter
2 large eggs
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ cup whole milk
For filling:
2 cups dried cranberries
1 cup dried apricots
½ cup fresh orange juice
Zest of 1 orange
1 cup raw almonds
¾ cup honey
½ cup marsala, sweet
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
For the glaze:
1½ cups powdered sugar (plus 1 tablespoon for dusting)
3 tablespoons orange juice
½ teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup finely chopped roasted and salted pistachios, shelled/skinless (extra green)
Tools needed:
4-inch diameter round cookie cutter (could also be scalloped)
2½-inch diameter snowflake cookie cutter
2-inch diameter star cookie cutter
1. Preheat oven to 400 F. Keeping them separate, spread the pistachios and almonds in a parchment-covered sheet pan. Toast for roughly 4-5 minutes until they become aromatic.
2. In a mixing bowl, combine cranberries, apricots, orange zest, orange juice, sweet marsala, honey and grated ginger. Stir and set aside to rehydrate fruit.
3. Pulse the flour, sugar, baking powder, ginger, cinnamon and salt in a food processor. Add the butter and pulse again. Add the eggs, vanilla extract and milk and process until you get a smooth dough.
4. Shape into a disk, cut into 2 equal pieces, wrap in plastic and refrigerate until needed.
4. Using a food processor, pulse the almonds until roughly chopped. Add the fruit and liquids and pulse until well combined.
5. Transfer the mixture to a saucepan on medium-low heat. Stir the filling mixture until it begins to bubble. Remove from the heat and allow to cool in the fridge.
6. Roll out one dough section into a 16-by-16-inch square. Using a 4-inch round cookie cutter, cut out as many circles as you can. Using a 2-inch star cookie cutter, cut “windows” into half of the cookie rounds.
7. Place 3 bottom rounds and 3 top “window” rounds on a parchment-covered baking sheet. Bake cookies for 10 minutes until golden and fragrant. When done, remove from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes on the baking sheets. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely before assembling.
8. Place the toasted and salted pistachios in a plastic zip bag and, using a rolling pin, smash and roll them until only fine pieces remain. Spread these on a small plate.
9. Meanwhile, prepare the glaze by whisking the sugar, cinnamon and orange juice in a small bowl until smooth and slightly thick.
10. Scoop a generous 1½ tablespoons of the cooled filling onto the bottom cookie and gently spread with a small offset spatula. Working quickly, dip the top of the window cookies in the glaze and then gently press them into the pistachio pieces. Dust tops lightly with powdered sugar for a snowy effect.
11. Give the bottoms of the pistachio-covered cookies a quick dip in the glaze and gently press on top of the filled bottoms to adhere them together. Once the glaze is set, they’re ready to serve.