After impressing almost all of the judges in her audition airing Aug. 1, Louisiana's Kylie Frey returns to NBC's "America's Got Talent" stage this week.
Two questions are probably on fans' minds going into Frey's live performance on the reality talent competition series at 7 p.m. Tuesday: What's she going to sing? Will judge Howie Mandel warm up to her this time?
For her audition, Frey, cowboy hat and all, performed her original song, "Horses in Heaven," which she wrote about her grandfather. The audience gave her a standing ovation, judge Simon Cowell called her "the real deal," fellow judges Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum agreed, but Mandel wasn't feeling it. The first three judges' "yes" votes advanced the Opelousas native now living in Nashville, Tennessee, to the show's semi-final rounds.
"Mark your calendars and get ready to VOTE (please, please, please!)," Frey, 28, posted on Facebook in announcing her next appearance on "AGT."
Once the semi-finals start, all shows are live and America's votes will decide who advances in the contest and who is sent home.
If you want to hear more from Frey before Tuesday night, check out her recent duet with fellow country singer-songwriter Aaron Watson. Released Aug. 25, it's the pair's rendition of Dolly Parton's “9-5,” part of Watson's upcoming record "Cover Girl."
Unlike a lot of "America's Got Talent" amateurs, Frey is already a recording artist whose tour schedule includes a few shows in Texas later this month and into October, followed by dates in Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming and more.
Frey made her Grand Ole Opry debut in July.
"It was nothing short of magical," she posted about her experience on the iconic stage in Nashville.
For more on "America's Got Talent," visit nbc.com/americas-got-talent.