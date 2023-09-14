Louisiana country singer Kylie Frey will not be advancing to the finals of "America's Got Talent," viewers learned Wednesday night.
"Thank you, thank you, thank you. What a ride, 'America's Got Talent!,'" Frey told fans on Facebook after the show.
Following live performances in the semifinal rounds of the NBC talent competition series on Tuesday night, Frey and the other 10 acts of the night returned for Wednesday's voting results episode. After America's vote, only the top two vote-getters will move on to next week's finals, where the winning act takes home $1 million. Those performers are magician Anna Deguzman and dance team Chibi Unity.
Opelousas native Frey, 28, sang another original song, "I Do Thing," on Tuesday's show. Although judge Howie Mandel said he liked the song better than her last one, all four judges agreed that Frey's simultaneous singing and dancing left her vocals breathy and lyrics indiscernible at times.
"It was like you were doing so much," said judge Simon Cowell, Frey's biggest fan until hearing "I Do Thing." "It was like a manic mess."
The "AGT" finale will air on Tuesday, Sept. 26.