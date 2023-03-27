"Oh, heavens to Betsy," joked judge Luke Bryan as Louisiana's Laine Hardy walked into "American Idol" auditions on Sunday night's episode.
A bearded Hardy, 22, dressed in all black, his shoulder-length hair swinging, was seen for a few brief seconds, as judge Lionel Ritchie greeted him with a "Hey man! Hey babe!" and judge Katy Perry chimed in with a heartfelt "I miss you!"
"It's so fun to follow up with all these kids from seasons past," Perry said after the segment switched to past clips of 2019 "Idol" winner Hardy and fellow finalist Laci Kaye Booth discussing their season.
"My name is Laci Kaye Booth and he beat me," she said, as both she and Hardy burst into laughter.
"We could see the growth and see their whole lives changed. See them on tour," Perry continued, as clips of a confident Hardy opening an outdoor concert stood in contrast to those of the shy teen at his first "Idol" audition.
"It's a reminder to these new contestants that life is too short to not go for your dreams," Perry added.
Hardy was also shown in waiting room of one of "Idol's" auditions last fall, where a still-to-try-out Cam Amen asked him, "Were you nervous?" and Hardy quickly answered, "Always."
"The thing is, with nervousness, I think just go up there and just give it all your heart and be yourself. I'm rooting for you," Hardy encouraged him.
Indiana native Amen, 27, would later bring the judges to tears with the story of his challenging childhood along with his moving performance of "Hallelujah." They awarded him with a coveted platinum ticket, which means he not only advances to the Hollywood Week phase of the competition, but he also gets the advantage of sitting out the first round there.
"American Idol" airs at 7 p.m. Sundays on ABC.