Peyton Waldrep's Chocolate-Dipped Macarons with Cinnamon Cereal Buttercream were tasty enough for her to survive week one of "Kids Baking Championship: Biz Kids."
The Baton Rouge baker's macarons are customer favorites for Peyton's booming The Buttercream Queen Bakes. She, as well as the other 11 young bakers in the contest, all run their own baking businesses, thus the subtitle for the Food Network series' 11th season.
During the bakers' first two-hour challenge, "Biz Kids: Great First Impressions," which focused on the psychology of color, each was tasked with making their favorite dessert and highlighting those confections with two colors of their choosing. Peyton's picks: light pink (passion) and light yellow (happiness). As the baking time ticked away in the Food Network kitchen, judges Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli threw in a twist: Each dessert had to also feature a sauce. Louisiana's contestant opted for a strawberry coulis, or thin fruit or vergetable puree.
"All the flavors are there. They're delicious, I love that coulis," Bertinelli told Peyton.
Although Goldman found the coulis a bit drippy when he bit into a macaron, he nonetheless enjoyed its flavor.
During the baking portion of the 60-minute episode, Peyton also demonstrated her method of determining when the egg whites for her meringue are ready.
"I take the bowl and I flip it over me (above her head), and if none falls, it's ready."
The next episode of "Kids Baking Championship: Biz Kids" will air at 7 p.m. Monday. The show also streams on Discovery+.