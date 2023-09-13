Adept at jazz, soul, rhythm and blues, gospel, pop and classical music, Quiana Lynell showcases her commanding voice and transcendent songwriting in her new album.
Four years after “A Little Love,” Lynell’s album debut on the Concord Jazz label, the Geismar-based singer is releasing “Pillow Talk.” Available this week from her Q Sound label, it’s a voice-and-piano project featuring six original songs and soulful interpretations of classics by Irma Thomas, Edith Piaf and Sting.
Lynell and New Orleans pianist Daniel Meinecke recorded “Pillow Talk” in August at Loyola University’s Studio A. Available from digital music outlets, “Pillow Talk” grew from the singer’s and pianist’s “Pillow Talk” shows. They’ve been performing the latter mix of music and stories since 2021, but first worked together seven years ago at New Orleans hotels such as the Roosevelt and Windsor Court.
After Lynell’s years of collaborating with Meinecke, a duo album with him was a natural step. But the singer had an even more compelling reason for recording a second album.
“I’m in love with my voice, in a way that I have not been before,” she said. “I had felt like I was having to prove something to someone or gain somebody’s approval. I’ve let all that go. I’m singing for my soul, and I’m going to have a good time.”
“If I Ever Lose My Faith in You,” the first single from the album, is the only “Pillow Talk” song that doesn’t feature Meinecke at the keys. Kyle Roussel, the New Orleans pianist who coproduced the album with Lynell and Lou Hill, accompanies her for that track.
“Sometimes when I sing that song I think about America,” she said of the Sting composition. “Sometimes I think about my questioning of all the things that I’ve been taught. But lately, it’s reminding me that I must always have faith in myself.”
Roussel, Hill, Meinecke and Norm Spence co-wrote the “Pillow Talk” album’s original songs with Lynell. Roussel was also one of the mentors who encouraged the reluctant singer to make a second album. He also told her that the bluesy, soulful album she impulsively recorded in Memphis last year wasn’t ready for release. Nonetheless, in January, Lynell licensed one of that album’s previously unreleased tracks, “Baton Rouge,” to TV station WAFB. A WAFB spot featuring the singer amid scenes of Baton Rouge, part of the station’s 70th anniversary observances, began airing in January.
Following the 2019 release of “A Little Love,” the coronavirus pandemic stalled the album and the momentum she’d gained in 2017 by winning first prize at the Sarah Vaughan International Vocal Competition. Lynell lost gigs, management, her agent and her record label. Finding online teaching stressful, she left her position in Loyola’s popular and commercial music program.
But there were bright spots during the pandemic. Judges for National Public Radio’s 2021 “Tiny Desk” contest named Lynell’s original song, “Tweedlee Dee,” one of their favorite entries. The song also placed in the Top 5 of NPR’s “Jazz Night in America” program’s “Tiny Desk” songs.
On the sunny side, too, the singer’s 18 months of teaching physical education at Lowery Middle School in Donaldsonville provided her with rewarding work, income and health insurance.
“I had so much fun working with those girls in Donaldsonville,” she said. “I coached basketball, volleyball, track, and we sang and danced. I needed that.”
But 2021, the year Lynell turned 40, also brought serious illness. Hospitalized for 14 days, Lynell nearly died. She recovered, and two years later, is in the best health of her life.
Originally from Cedar Hill, Texas, Lynell grew up singing sacred music and Disney animated musicals. “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin,” she recalled, “were an escape for me. I can still sing all of those songs.”
Lynell moved to Baton Rouge to study classical music, not jazz, at LSU. She later sang in the zydeco-blues band 2 Da T and performed with jazz acts the Michael Foster Project, Roderick Paulin and Don Vappie. In 2016, Lynell performed her original composition, “Baton Rouge,” during the televised benefit concert for flood relief at Raising Cane’s River Center Performing Arts Theatre. The benefit’s stars included Aaron Neville, Harry Connick Jr., Randy Jackson and Hunter Hayes.
After many years of living, teaching and singing in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Donaldsonville, Lynell thinks of herself as a Louisiana artist.
“I don’t know how Texas people sing, because I sing like people from here,” she said. “You may feel some of that Texas in me, but the blues and the soul that I’ve gotten here, it’s undeniable. I’ve done the work to learn the legacy.”