The Louisiana Art & Science Museum will celebrate the holidays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, with its fourth annual "A Very Merry Museum" event.
The museum will offer hands-on activities, present holiday-themed shows in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium and offer photos with Santa in the Bert S. Turner Family Atrium while his Coca-Cola truck makes an appearance outside the museum from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.
The festive day will feature engaging activities, including hands-on ornament making, Sneaux to Geaux science experiments and a museum-wide scavenger hunt. The first 100 children to arrive will receive stuffed Coca-Cola polar bears donated by Baton Rouge Coca-Cola Bottling Company, the event's sponsor.
"If you're looking for a fun, festive, and unique way to celebrate the holidays that includes a little Art & Science lagniappe, A Very Merry Museum will be the perfect event for your family," said Lauren Whatley, Baton Rouge Coca-Cola Bottling Company sales operations manager and museum board of trustees member. "We look forward to sponsoring this event each year, and we are proud to partner with LASM to help make the Baton Rouge community's holiday season merry and bright."
All planetarium shows and activities, including photos with Santa, are included in general admission.
The Irene W. Pennington Planetarium also will offer holiday-themed shows, including "Let It Snow" and "The Star of Bethlehem." "Let It Snow" features a wide variety of holiday classics accompanied by animation and festive full-dome scenery, while "The Star of Bethlehem" takes visitors back 2,000 years to investigate the scientific and astronomical explanation for the "star" that guided the Wise Men.
Visitors are encouraged to bring a nonperishable item for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and are welcome to stop by the museum store for last-minute holiday gifts and stocking stuffers.
