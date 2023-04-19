The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is postponing its upcoming event, “Y2K Neon Night in the Planetarium,” originally set for Friday, April 21.
A future date and time will be announced soon.
The museum will continue to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium with Astronomy Day on Saturday, April 22; 225GIVES on Thursday, May 4; and Dinner Under the Stars on Thursday, May 18.
A portion of proceeds from each of these events will benefit the museum’s “Light LASM: The Star of BR” campaign, which will fund lighting the planetarium dome and the entire historic building that houses LASM.
For more information about the museum's “Light the Star of BR” campaign and other anniversary events, visit tinyurl.com/LightLASM.