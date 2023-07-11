Registration is open for the Louisiana Art & Science Museum's new “Studio Saturdays” program, beginning Saturday, July 15, and running through Saturday, Aug. 26, at the museum, 100 S. River Road.
Hours are 10 a.m. to noon.
“Studio Saturdays” will provide participants with opportunities to learn about various styles of artmaking from local artists while creating their own artworks over the course of seven classes.
The museum's first “Studio Saturdays” series will be taught by local artist and illustrator Kelsey Livingston. This mixed media class will focus on the art of drawing, printmaking and hand-sewing to create works on fabric.
The class aims to help students execute an idea from conception to the final product and will use drawing, patterning, design, printmaking and basic hand-sewing to create a wearable printed work, table linen or tapestry.
"I am very excited to partner with LASM to teach this mixed media course,” Livingston said. "It should be a good time, and I am hoping to share what I know about my craft with the community, and in return, learn from the students."
During this course, students will also look at artworks from the museum's collection and learn about the historical context of processes, contemporary practices, sustainability and content inspirations.
“We’re delighted to offer this program in alignment with our strategic plans to create programs to serve a wider range of age groups,” President and Executive Director Serena Pandos said. “We work very hard to make new programs possible, and it’s no small feat to make it happen, with much gratitude to Kelsey, our sponsors and staff.”
The enrollment fee for all seven classes is $250 for non-members and $225 for Members. The fee includes most supplies; additional fabric for projects will depend on the design of each student. Classes will take place in a classroom on the second floor of the museum and are only for students ages 14+.
To register, go to lasm.org.