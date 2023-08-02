There's lots going on in the Baton Rouge area this week. Here are our recommendations for events not to miss.
Have a laugh
Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, producer, director and comedian Craig Ferguson ("The Late Late Show with …," "The Drew Carey Show") brings his "The Fancy Rascal Tour" to L'Auberge Event Center in Baton Rouge at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $25. lbatonrouge.com.
Take to the ice
Beat the Louisiana heat with some summertime ice skating at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena in Baton Rouge. Seventy-five-minute sessions will be offered throughout the day through Sunday. Tickets are $20. See specific times at https://raisingcanesrivercenter.com/summertime-skating.
See 60 artworks
A current LSU Museum of Art exhibition features paintings, sculptures, photographs and prints by prominent 20th-century Black artists. The pieces are on loan from the Paul R. Jones Collection at the University of Alabama. https://www.lsumoa.org.
— Judy Bergeron