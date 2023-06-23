"Where y'all from?"
Visit the Mayberry-like town of Laurel, Mississippi, and you'll likely get that question a lot. The town is abuzz with tourists these days, in no small part due to one power couple, Erin and Ben Napier.
If their names sound familiar, you're probably an HGTV fan who's watched "Home Town," starring the Napiers as well as Laurel, a picturesque Jones County municipality with a population of around 17,000 in the state's southeast section. The weekly series follows designer Erin Napier and woodworker Ben Napier as they spruce up and revive their town, one house renovation at a time. Premiering in 2016, the "Home Town" hosts each week guide homebuyers through the process of selecting a house, hearing the pair's vision for the remodel, the step-by-step renovation and then, the big reveal. Most are early-to-mid-century houses where the original charm is retained while modern updates bring the homes into the 21st century.
Tourists can hop aboard Laurel Home Tours' hot pink Hummer limousine for a ride around town to glimpse 40-plus of these renovated houses. The tours run 45 minutes to one hour long, with no stops. Cost is $25 per person, and children ride free.
There's also a walking tour of 24 of Laurel's historic homes, schools, churches, courthouse and city hall.
The Napiers' two downtown businesses — Laurel Mercantile Co. and Scotsman General Store & Woodshop — are must-sees, too. Laurel Mercantile sells everything from souvenir T-shirts to prints of Erin Napier's artwork. Down by the railroad tracks, Ben Napier's Scotsman is a one-stop shop for souvenirs, clothing, kitchen supplies including wooden cutting boards crafted by the TV star and his team, candy, a room full of cold drinks, ice cream and Ben Napier-branded food products including coffees.
This is also where the woodshop footage of "Home Town" is shot, capturing Napier and crew crafting furniture or decor items for their home projects. A large window allows shoppers to watch the show being filmed, if you're lucky enough to visit on production days.
Even if you don't spot the Napiers in town, there are plenty of life-size cardboard cutouts in various spots in Laurel perfect for a quick selfie.
Other shopping hot spots are Peddlers' Junktion, The Rusty Chandelier, The Cotton Boll, The Remnant and HAND+made.
Where to see art
Laurel is home to one of the largest art museums in Mississippi, the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art. The original structure was being built as a residence for Rogers, heir apparent to the thriving Eastman-Gardiner Lumber Company. However, the home was only 60% complete in 1921 when Rogers, at only 22 and just nine months into his marriage, died of appendicitis complications. The building was modified into a Georgian style and enlarged to accommodate the museum in his memory, which opened in 1923.
"A lot of the art was donated by his family and the first donation was Native American baskets that his great-aunt had gathered because she thought it was a dying art," explained five-year museum volunteer Roselind Jones.
"There are a lot of utilitarian baskets in there, and there are some that are very small. She bought the second-smallest basket in existence at that time," Jones said.
The basket is so tiny (smaller than a pea) that it's encased in a shallow display drawer along with other miniature baskets.
The museum also features a European gallery, silver gallery, American and Laurel artists galleries, 142 Japanese Ukiyo-e woodblock prints which belonged to Rogers' father, a Chihuly blown glass chandelier and a sculpture by Auguste Rodin.
When asked about the uptick in visitors since "Home Town" premiered, Jones didn't have any numbers but said the show has made a big difference in attendance at the museum, adding, "I guess a lot of people had not heard about Laurel or the museum for the most part."
Where to dine
On a cloudy day with rain threatening, we ducked into Café La Fleur for lunch.
Located on Magnolia Street in one of the town's many historic downtown buildings, the cozy cafe cooks up New Orleans- and Southern-inspired dishes. We sampled the fried green tomatoes, chicken salad in a croissant and an attractively-presented pineapple chicken salad served inside a scooped-out rind and surrounded by fresh fruit.
We asked our waitress, Deborah, what the restaurant was known for and she replied with a grin, "Oh, the bread pudding!" Next time, Deborah, next time.
Other recommended eateries: Pearl's Diner (oh, that fried chicken), the Blue Crab, Pasta Bella, Mi Casita and Mimmo's Ristorante Pizzeria. And dessert? Betsy's on Magnolia and The Laurel Creamery (that Coke float).
While you're there
A spokesperson for Visit Laurel & Jones County suggests venturing out from downtown Laurel where you'll find the Veterans Memorial Museum on Hilcrest Drive. Exhibits include a model of the USS Cairo, a display honoring the state's Congressional Medal of Honor recipients, an Aero Commander 560-A, an artifact from the USS Arizona (Pearl Harbor era), a P-51B Mustang "Ding HAO," a Merchant Marine display and an artifact from a German fortification at Pointe du Hoc (Normandy, France).
The museum was featured in an episode of "Home Town" during which the Napiers revitalized a house with an interesting history dating to World War II.
Also worth a stop, according to the Visit Laurel spokesman: Landrum's Homestead & Village on Highway 15 South. Walk back in time through this re-creation of an 1800s settlement. Open year-round, there are special annual events, including the Spring Fling in April, "History … Alive!" in May, the Fall Festival in October, Christmas at the Village in late November and Candlelight Christmas in December.
Where to stay
For the full small-town experience, the locals propose spending the night at one of the town's several bed and breakfasts, including Grandiflora Bed & Breakfast and Wisteria Bed and Breakfast, both within walking distance of the Lauren Rogers Museum. Several Airbnbs also are available, in addition to hotel chains including Hampton Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites and Quality Inn.