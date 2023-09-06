Although any performance by Lauren Daigle is special, her Friday show in Baton Rouge is more than special.
The Louisiana-born Christian and pop music star will perform for an audience including her family on the same day she’s releasing her third album.
Daigle’s previous albums and singles broke sales chart records. Selling 6 million copies, her 2018 hit, “You Say,” spent 132 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart. In a first for a female artist, her 2018 album, “Look Up Child,” debuted in the Top 10 of both the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart and the all-genre Billboard 200 Albums chart.
The winner of multiple Grammy, Billboard, Dove and American Music awards, Daigle’s songs have been streamed more than a billion times.
Despite international stardom, Daigle still sees herself as a Louisiana girl. Born in Lake Charles and raised in Lafayette and Baton Rouge, she moved home to Louisiana in early 2020, settling in New Orleans after a decade in Nashville, Tennessee.
“I’m a family girl, through and through,” Daigle told The Advocate a few weeks ago. “My family is super close, so it doesn’t feel like I’m doing this alone. We’re all together in this, and it’s beautiful.”
As for Friday’s show at Raising Cane’s River Center, “the plan is for everybody to be there,” the singer said.
It’s no accident that Daigle is simultaneously bringing her “Kaleidoscope Tour” to Baton Rouge on the same day she’s releasing “Lauren Daigle,” her self-titled third album. When her record company suggested dates for the album’s release, she picked the day that coincides with her concert in Baton Rouge.
In 2019, the Daigle family members who attended her previous concert at the Raising Cane’s River Center included her grandfather, Bert Daigle, who died last year at 89. “You’re All I’ll Take with Me,” the final song on his granddaughter’s new album, is about him.
A former musician, Bert Daigle prophesied the massive impact his granddaughter’s “Look Up Child” album would make.
“This one’s gonna be big,” he told her. “Get ready. I can feel it.”
“Grief can be one of those things that takes us by storm,” Lauren Daigle said. “Or we can take the memories of those loved ones and bring them all through life with us. They leave their legacies inside of us.”
Lauren Daigle wrote some of the songs on her new album during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, one of those songs, “Thank God I Do,” matched “You Say” by topping all five of Billboard’s Christian song charts.
Speaking of her inspiration for “Thank God I Do,” Lauren Daigle said, “Once the world shut down, it was almost like a tidal wave hit me. I found myself stopped in my tracks, with fear and panic.”
Her mother and best friend helped her through a particularly dark night.
“They just sat with me,” she recalled. “They didn’t judge me. And I had this moment of realizing, thank God I have people in my life like this, and thank God I know the hope I have in Jesus. I don’t know how I would make it through those moments without that.”
A few days later, Lauren Daigle co-wrote “Thank God I Do” with Jason Ingram, a friend and songwriting partner.
“That song expresses what we were seeing the world go through, and what we were going through during that time,” she said.
“Lauren Daigle” is an album of songs created from “such a raw place,” she revealed. “I had to find my voice again. I had to restructure my life. I had to restore relationships that had been broken. I had to figure out how to work in a creative space again and pull out the gold inside of me. My friends, my family and everybody walked with me through the process.”
Lauren Daigle also praises her new album’s Grammy-winning producer, Mike Elizondo, for providing an atmosphere conducive to new levels of creativity. The Nashville-based producer also joined the singer and her co-writers on a four-day retreat to New Orleans.
“It was just awesome,” Lauren Daigle said. “Mike said that trip changed his entire plan and purpose for the record.”
She has taken advantage of her New Orleans residency in a visual way, too. She filmed music videos for her recent singles in the city, including the celebratory “There Are the Days.”
“I want people to see the joie de vivre in Louisiana culture,” she said. “I want to give that joy to the rest of the world.”
Lauren Daigle’s “Kaleidoscope Tour,” in partnership with KultureCity, will feature “sensory rooms” at 17 concert venues, including Raising Cane’s River Center. Designed by medical professionals, the rooms provide quieter, more secure environments for people who need such spaces to better enjoy and experience concerts and sporting events.