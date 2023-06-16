Elizabeth "Boo" Thomas and Josh Howard are the Leadership Baton Rouge Alumni Association Community Leadership Alumni of the Year for 2023.
Awards will be presented during the association's membership luncheon on Thursday at BREC’s Milton J Womack Ballroom, 6201 Florida Blvd. Doors open at 11 a.m., and the program begins at 11:30 a.m.
Luncheon tickets may be purchased at leadershipbr.org/events.
Thomas (Class of 1990) is the former president and CEO of the Center for Planning Excellence. She previously led neighborhood redevelopment efforts through Plan Baton Rouge and the Mid-City Redevelopment Alliance. Thomas has been honored by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, Baton Rouge Area Chamber, the YMCA, the Baton Rouge Business Report, LSU and the Louisiana Architecture Foundation.
In September 2009, Thomas and CPEX were awarded the Olmsted Medal by the American Society of Landscape Architects for “incredible leadership and setting the standard for bringing community members and leaders together to work toward a shared vision for future growth and development.” One year later, Thomas became the second woman in Louisiana named to the society's National Council of Fellows, one of the highest honors the organization can bestow on a person.
Howard (Class of 2014) is the chief of staff at the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition and an adjunct professor at LSU, teaching social media and digital brands. He coaches youth soccer, volunteers at church and sits on his neighborhood association board.
Howard was named one of Color Magazine's POWER 40 Under 40 recipients. Previously, he served as the director of community with the youth coalition and was instrumental in launching its persistence (college fellow) services and oversaw its individualized fellow support model, cross-grade “community” cohorts, events and communications. Howard has received numerous civic acknowledgments, including being named the most eligible bachelor in Baton Rouge and listed among the 100 Most Influential Black Men in the city. The American Advertising Federation recently recognized Howard as a mosaic champion for advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in advertising. Howard is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
Student media winners
Students from LSU student media outlets took home 15 awards for journalism excellence in the 2022 Region 12 Society of Professional Journalists competition.
Among the awards were four winning pieces from Tiger TV in television feature reporting, television general news reporting, television in-depth reporting and television sports reporting; two winning pieces from the LSU Manship School News Service in in-depth reporting (large, 10,000+ students) and feature writing (large); and one winning piece from the Reveille in general column writing (large).
LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication recognizes the following Tiger TV, KLSU, Reveille and Manship News Service student journalists who earned 2022 SPJ Mark of Excellence Awards: television feature reporting, winner, Aria Pons, Tiger TV, “More than meets the eye"; finalist, Brie Andras, Tiger TV, “The Upside of Downs"; television general news reporting, winner, Ally Kadlubar, Tiger TV, “Legislating care in crisis"; television in-depth reporting, Oscar Tickle, Birdie O’Connell, Chloe Gehman, Tiger TV, “Cancer alley"; television sports reporting, winners, Aria Pons, Chris Langley, Logan Puissegur, Eddie Lewis, Tiger TV; “Sports Betting"; finalist, Brie Andras; Tiger TV, “Tiger Girls for the win; radio news reporting, Lucia Restrepo Bralley, KLSU, “Campus Safety"; in-depth reporting , winners, Lara Nicholson, Zane Piontek, Brea Rougeau, Jada Hemsley, Shreveport Times/LSU Manship School News Service, “As murders surge in Louisiana, the number of cases being solved is dropping"; finalist, Josh Archote, Reveille, “An LSU Greek Life mystery: fake names and potential entrapment?”; feature writing , Josh Archote, LSU Manship News Service, “A Klansman’s sons seek to understand and redress his wrongs"; general column writing , winner, Claire Sullivan; Reveille; finalist, Brandon Poulter, Reveille; general news reporting , Piper Hutchinson, Houma Today/LSU Manship News Service, “Reanimation of Greene tragedy, and timing, could have far-reaching consequences"; editorial/opinion writing, finalists, Reveille editorial board; sports column writing, finalist, Henry Huber, Reveille.