Are individuals with learning disabilities at a higher risk for dementia?
According to the Alzheimer’s Society in the United Kingdom, an individual living with a learning disability is more likely to develop dementia, and it may get worse quicker than someone without a learning disability. For those with more complex learning disabilities, the initial symptoms of dementia are more likely to be less obvious.
Individuals with learning disabilities face different and additional challenges than those who do not have one. Better health care and community support lead to individuals with learning disabilities living longer; thus, developing dementia.
Caregivers of those living with individuals with learning disabilities are well-placed to recognize the symptoms of dementia, even the early subtle changes. These symptoms could include changes in mood and behaviors, the time it takes for the individual to carry out or complete tasks, differences in the way they approach those tasks, and changes in their memory, reasoning and language. When these changes start taking place, the caregiver will have new needs that have to be met.
Individuals with learning disabilities are more likely to develop dementia at a younger age. About 1 in 5 individuals with learning disabilities who are age 65 or older will develop dementia, with those with Down syndrome having an even higher risk, i.e., 2 in 3 individuals over the age of 60 develop dementia, typically of the Alzheimer’s type.
There are often delays in getting a diagnosis because by the time the individual with a learning disability visits a doctor, the symptoms have worsened, complicated possibly by other health conditions that are not well-managed. Early assessments are necessary to identify dementia in individuals with learning disabilities. The symptoms being experienced can also be caused by other conditions, so it is important for any changes in the person to be investigated by a physician or a learning disability team.
An individual with a learning disability may not fully comprehend a diagnosis of dementia and what it means, but it is still his/her right to know if they so desire. Discussing the diagnosis should be carefully planned by the caregiver beforehand and then shared with the individual carefully with language he/she can understand. Additionally, information about the diagnosis should be broken down into small conversations and tailored to the ability and the intellectual level of the individual.
Once a diagnosis is confirmed, a multidisciplinary team can assist with an individual care plan to obtain the right support and resources. Living well with dementia consists of a range of treatment, support and activities and the individual might benefit from specialists within the learning disability services in the community. An individual with a learning disability and dementia should be encouraged to maintain their independence as long as possible and may be able to continue with many activities for some time if he or she is provided with the right support.
Moreover, the affected individual may get frustrated and upset during the progression of dementia, so finding the balance between independence and ensuring that the individual’s self-esteem and dignity are not undermined is important.