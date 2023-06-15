Two stage productions with totally different stories are opening in Baton Rouge this weekend, yet each tackles the old adage of never judging a book by its cover.

For Theatre Baton Rouge's Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde The Musical," it's the idea that a person's potential can't be measured by hair color.

For UpStage Theatre's elderly Nana in the comedy "I Love You Nana," it's the realization that everyone has value regardless of age.

Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "Legally Blonde The Musical" opens at 7 p.m. Friday on its Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. UpStage Theatre's "I Love You Nana" opens at 7 p.m. Friday on its stage at 1713 Wooddale Blvd.

"When Elle starts her journey, she is essentially Barbie personified," said Kate Gulotta, who plays "Legally Blonde's" main character, Elle Woods. "I don't think it's because that's who she is underneath it all, but I think it's because she thinks that's who she's supposed to be. She likes pleasing the people around her. If she makes them happy, then she is happy."