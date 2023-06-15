Two stage productions with totally different stories are opening in Baton Rouge this weekend, yet each tackles the old adage of never judging a book by its cover.
For Theatre Baton Rouge's Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde The Musical," it's the idea that a person's potential can't be measured by hair color.
For UpStage Theatre's elderly Nana in the comedy "I Love You Nana," it's the realization that everyone has value regardless of age.
Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "Legally Blonde The Musical" opens at 7 p.m. Friday on its Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. UpStage Theatre's "I Love You Nana" opens at 7 p.m. Friday on its stage at 1713 Wooddale Blvd.
"When Elle starts her journey, she is essentially Barbie personified," said Kate Gulotta, who plays "Legally Blonde's" main character, Elle Woods. "I don't think it's because that's who she is underneath it all, but I think it's because she thinks that's who she's supposed to be. She likes pleasing the people around her. If she makes them happy, then she is happy."
Or is she?
Elle's bubbly personality stands at the center of "Legally Blonde The Musical," based on the 2001 film that starred Reese Witherspoon. Elle is a blonde sorority girl from an elite family in Southern California. But upon closer look, there's much more to Elle than fashion and parties.
She's nonjudgmental and is deeply wounded when others judge her, especially her boyfriend, Warner Huntington III, played by Trey Capello, who sees her only as a sweet, dumb blonde.
He even admits it while breaking up with Elle during the romantic dinner where she expected a marriage proposal. In his aspirations to be a senator, he'd have to marry a Jackie Onassis, not a Marilyn Monroe.
And he finds his Jackie in family friend and fellow incoming Harvard classmate, Vivienne Kensington, played by Rebecca Smith. Still, Monroe was not dumb, and neither is Elle.
Elle passes the law school admission test and is accepted into Harvard, and the battle begins to win back her man. But then she meets attorney Emmett Forrest, who looks past Elle's blonde beauty and perky Barbie personality to find a highly capable and intelligent woman.
"He sees who she really is, and he tells her she doesn't need a man," said Ren Price, who plays Emmett. "He says, 'This is about you and what you are capable of, and you need to find the things that make you happy other than making other people happy.'"
Along the way, Elle teaches this same lesson to middle age beautician Paulette Buonufonte, played by Marion Mayfield, who not only is dealing with her own breakup issues but also the absence of her dog, which is being held hostage by her ex-boyfriend.
Spoiler alert for those who haven't seen the movie: Elle not only helps Paulette rescue the dog but the two become close friends.
"It's difficult to share the stage with the dog, because he's super cute," Mayfield said, laughing. "But it's fun. It's something I've never done before, and I love that aspect of live theater of how anything can happen."
In the end, this 34-member cast musical, written by Heather Hach with music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, has special meaning to Lily McGill.
"I would say this musical has been on my bucket list to direct for a long time," she said. "It was really one of my favorite movies as a kid. It used to air on TBS all the time, and I think every single time it was on, even if my family said, 'Not again,' I would watch it, even if I had to watch it in the other room. I was a tomboy, but there was something about Elle that I've just always found so inspirational. This is a story of these people figuring out how they are supposed to be."
Meanwhile at UpStage Theatre, Melvin, played by Dameon Hills, greets his grandmother, who he calls Nana, played by Elizabeth Ervin, after she's traveled 36 hours by bus to see him.
Seemingly no problem there, right? Wrong. Nana's very existence is a problem for Melvin's wife, Doris, played by Catasha Jackson.
So, the stage is set for Christine Houston's comedy, "I Love You Nana." This show is a comedy filled with hilarious moments while dealing with a serious subject.
UpStage first staged the show in 2009 and brought it back this year in celebration of its 21st season.
"The theme for our season this year is 'Voices That Challenge,'" said Ava Brewster Turner, UpStage's founder and artistic director. "So, this play deals with the treatment of the elderly and their voices. I thought it was time to bring back this show with all of the laws being in place, with Social Security and nursing home abuse, and all of the things the public is facing, and I wanted to, to shine light again on how the elderly are treated."
In this story, Melvin was raised by his grandmother, Nana, but Melvin's wife is wary because of a bad experience with an elderly aunt who raised her.
"Her aunt was very abusive," Turner said. "So, she thinks all elderly people are like that. However, in her aunt's defense, she was just very strict on her, but Doris thought this was abuse."
Unhappy with Nana as a three-week house guest, Doris devises a plan to cut her husband's grandmother's visit short, but it doesn't take her long to realize why everyone loves Nana.
"It's a very heartwarming story," Turner said. "We take a look at it, we laugh at some of the funny moments in it, but it has a serious undertone concerning the elderly, and I know that each member sitting in that audience can relate to this story in some way."