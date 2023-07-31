The 2nd Annual Listening Room Film Festival is seeking music and entertainment driven features, documentaries, shorts and music videos, with an emphasis on performers, music and filmmakers from the Southeast area.
Other film genres submitted also will be considered.
The festival, presented by Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room Museum Foundation, is set for 3 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 8-9 and 15-16, and from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 10 and 17. The venue is at 2733 North St., Baton Rouge.
Each film will be followed by a Q&A. Industry panels with professionals and executives are also a part of the presentations, along with musical performances.
The fest will be both physical and virtual. Local, regional, national and international films will be considered and reviewed by a selection committee and must have been completed between January 2020 and September 2023.
A retrospective component will include films that were produced by local filmmakers who are important to the continuance of Louisiana filmmaking and its history. These films must have been completed in the last 25 years. Deadline to submit films for consideration is Oct. 9.
Features can run up to 90 minutes, shorts up to 30 minutes and music videos up to 15 minutes. Submissions can be emailed to listeningroomfilmfestival@gmail.com.
For entry guidelines, tickets and more info, visit htjmuseum.org or call (225) 802-9681.
The Listening Room Film Festival was founded by music entrepreneur Turner to give new and established filmmakers a place to screen their films in and play their music in a comfortable environment. It focuses on people who were pioneers or influencers in the entertainment industry, as well as the performers, actors, entertainers in the films and musicians who provided music for soundtracks.
Some of the films screened last year included multi-award-winning documentaries such as Renee Edwards’ “One Note at a Time,” Jason and Abby Berendt Lavoi’s “Roots of Fire,” Ted Baldwin’s “Gutter Punks” and Evan Kidd’s “We Lived the Blues.” Rarely seen films included “Best of the Leon Russell Festivals” by Jeffrey Haas and Charles Bush’s “Raining in My Heart” and “Back to the Blues.” Sneak peeks were “Still Rockin’: The Story of Bill Haley and His Comets” by Julian and Bertie Higgins, with Andre Champagne and “Who Said You Can’t: African American Women in Science” by Gisele Haralson.