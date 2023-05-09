Today's edition of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" will spotlight a touching story with some local flavor when Amy Weinland Daughters, author of "Dear Dana: That time I went crazy and wrote all 580 of my Facebook friends a handwritten letter" recounts the letter-writing journey between her and Lafayette native Dana Rivera that led to the book.
Both Daughters and Rivera will appear on the show to discuss the book and their friendship, which began in 1986 as summer counselors at Camp Olympia near Austin, Texas.
Years later, Daughters tracked her friend down on Facebook and learned that Rivera's 15-year-old son was battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma. This prompted Daughters to rekindle her friendship with Rivera through handwritten letters to both Rivera and her son.
Rivera's son died, but the two women kept writing, which inspired Daughters to write all 580 friends in her Facebook account.
Still, Daughters refers to "Dear Dana" as belonging to both her and Rivera as it traces their journey.
"The Kelly Clarkson Show" airs at 9 a.m. on WAFB Channel 9 and 2 p.m. on KATC Channel 3 in Lafayette.