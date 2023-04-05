We asked chefs in Baton Rouge and Lafayette what special ingredient they add to a crawfish boil — and, for good measure, we asked if they have a favorite beer to enjoy during a mudbug boil.
Here's what they had to say:
Willie Chapman, owner of Willie's Restaurant
Orange juice and lemonade (half gallon of each)
"A lot of home cooks spend a lot of time cutting up fruit. It’s a waste of time," Willie Chapman said.
Chapman said he uses juice for two reasons: One, using a gallon of citrus helps to add some mild flavor, and two, the sugar in the juice helps to balance the heat of the crawfish.
"When it comes to hydration for the cook, I am a huge fan of Parish Brewing Co.," he said. "For a casual beer or two, I love Ghost in the Machine. Canebrake is always great if you’re gonna have more than a couple. Remember to drink water every now and then while boiling."
Charles Wilford Sr., Chef Charles Bis'treaux
Rum and Coors Light beer
"I'm old school. My mom used to just do lemons, whole garlic, bay leaves and margarine," Charles Wilford said. "As for me, I like to tune it up a little. I also add oranges, limes, dark rum and Coors Light beer."
Wilford said that the rum and Coors Light bring out an unexpected flavor.
Collin Cormier, Pop's Poboys, Viva La Waffle and Central Pizza in Lafayette
Zatarain's Pro Boil and lemon Zatarain's liquid
"I like to toss a pound of butter in the ice chest and sprinkle a little extra boil seasoning (Zatarain's Pro Boil) and yes I season the water too, the sprinkle and butter is just to finish it off," Collin Cormier said.
For the boil seasonings, Cormier uses Zatarain's Pro Boil and the lemon Zatarain's liquid. He throws in corn, potatoes, mushrooms, Rabdeaux's pork and venison smoked sausage, which, he says, give the whole batch a smoky flavor.
"Ever since Miller Lite switched back to the retro cans, it feels nostalgic for me like boiling crawfish with my parents as a kid," Cormier said.
Chef Brandon Odom, Odom's Kitchen
Secret spice blend
"My favorite ingredient to put in a crawfish boil would be my secret spice blend that I learned while engaging with chefs in Jamaica," Brandon Odom said, "but you also can't go wrong with whole pineapples."
Odom said he likes to chase his crawfish with Abita Andygator.
Joan Chastain, co-owner of Ingle Eats
Old school
"We are purist around here!" Chastain wrote. "Potatoes, corn, sausage and crawfish, but what always has to be served alongside is pink sauce!"
Tremaine Devine, chef at Tre's Street Kitchen
A mirepoix
"Here at Tre's Street Kitchen, we cook with fresh ingredients, and that makes all the difference in the world to a dish," said Tremaine Devine. "I probably would have to go with a mirepoix — the celery, garlic and onion. I feel like that's the most important thing that goes in the crawfish boil, that brings in the flavor."
Devine said his first choice of beer is an Abita Amber Lager Beer, followed by Stella Artois.
Blaize Romancik, owner and operator of The Big Cheezy
Raviolis
"I'm a big fan of putting raviolis in my crawfish boil!" Romancik wrote. "I tried slices of pineapple once, but it didn't turn out the way I hoped it would."
Romancik uses Giovanni Rana spinach and ricotta raviolis.
For beer, he loves anything local. He said Tin Roof Brewing Co. has been his recent go-to, but he also enjoys Abita Brewing Company and Rally Cap Brewing Company.