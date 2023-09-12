Several months ago, Julie O'Neill started a new chapter in her life by writing her first book.
That's bold.
Fittingly, that's also the name of her memoir, "Bold," subtitled "The Secret to My Big Wins to Help You Crash Through Your Comfort Zone." In "Bold," readers learn how to take risks on the job and walk the line between pleasing the boss and staying true to personal values, among other topics.
Longtime Baton Rougeans will remember O'Neill from her early 1990s stints at WAFB, Channel 9 — first as a summer intern, then part-time weekend reporter, and after graduating from LSU, as a morning news show anchor.
O'Neill, part of the family that's owned O'Neill's House of Music in town for decades, found more success after those first couple of years at WAFB, hopping to Fox affiliate WSVN 7 News in Miami, then on to ABC affiliate WCPO-TV in Cincinnati, where she planted roots, married and raised a son and daughter. She settled in as anchor of WCPO's "Good Morning Tri-State."
"I was in a newsroom I really believed in, and with a great news director, Jim Zarchin," O'Neill recalls. "He and Stuart Zanger, the assistant news director, said, 'We're gonna make you a world-class writer, a first-class reporter. You'll get the big stories every night.' And that's what I wanted to do."
And that she did, covering high-ranking politicos and hometown heroes alike for 27 years. When it comes to her most memorable assignments, two happened while the wide-eyed former Miss Baton Rouge was at WAFB.
Sorry, Gov. Clinton
The 1992 presidential campaign trail brought then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton to Baton Rouge while O'Neill was still a weekend reporter/college student. After receiving a tip that Clinton, who was staying at the Hilton off College Drive, would be jogging to Coffee Call in the morning, O'Neill grabbed videographer Ken Brumfield and headed to the café au lait and beignet hangout to wait for the Democratic nominee hopeful.
"James Carville (Clinton's campaign strategist) felt sorry for me, the Louisiana girl," she said. "He pulls me aside and he says, 'In a second, Bill Clinton's gonna go back over to the counter, fill up his coffee, and then he is gonna walk out that side door to the patio where those students are sitting and talk to them. If you wanna set up out there, you can try to grab him when he walks out the door. I can't promise you he'll talk to you, but that would be your spot.'"
Clinton soon joined the students on the patio, the national press corps following behind.
O'Neill remembers the moment like it just happened. At the time, Clinton was facing allegations that he was having an extramarital affair with Gennifer Flowers. O'Neill did what she knew best and fired off a question.
"I said, 'Excuse me, Governor,'" she recalls. "At this point, the press corps is seeing this, and people are jumping over tables and chairs are flying, and they're all trying to get out there to get in on this."
She asks a second question while others continue to yell theirs, and Clinton takes hers again. She asks a third, with the sea of others, and he answers again. Meanwhile, her photographer is trying to maneuver around the other cameras and reporters.
"Somehow (my photographer) gets thrown into me, and I get thrown into Bill Clinton," O'Neill said. "Boom, the coffee he had just filled up that was hot is all over him, and I'm with a notepad like Lucy from 'I Love Lucy,' trying to pat him. 'I'm sorry. I'm so sorry.'"
With a couple of seconds to spare, O'Neil stands tall and puts on her "newswoman face" to capture the perfect shot of her engaged in conversation with Clinton.
'May I please speak to Mother Teresa?'
When much-loved Bishop of Baton Rouge Stanley Ott died, also in 1992, the whole community mourned. In the morning staff meeting at WAFB, planning began for a half-hour special to honor Ott, whose influence and work reached beyond the Catholic district he pastored.
O'Neill says that Ott had child-like excitement when Mother Teresa visited Baton Rouge. O'Neill decided to reach for the stars.
"We should get Mother Teresa," she recalls saying.
O'Neill phoned Mark Blanchard, who worked for the diocese and had helped coordinate her interviews with Bishop Ott. Blanchard told O'Neill that local photographer Marie Constantin had just spent time in Calcutta with Mother Teresa for a photo shoot. Constantin was able to pass on the number.
"I still have that number in an old Rolodex under 'Mama T,'" O'Neill said. "We call and I hear 'Hello.' And I said, 'May I please speak to Mother Teresa?' 'This is Mother Teresa, who's this?' She had had a stroke not too long before that and was still recovering. I tried to explain who I was and where I was from."
O'Neill talked with Mother Teresa about Ott, though her comments were short and not the best soundbite for the special. Then she had a revelation: This is Mother Teresa. Ask her to pray.
"I said, 'Before I let you go, Mother Teresa, would you please say a prayer for the people of Baton Rouge?' And boy, boom, there it came, this beautiful long prayer."
Back to the book
O'Neill wrote "Bold," rolling her life story into a women's self-help book, in two months.
"I wanted it to be entertaining and fun, but something that would be a gift," she said. "As I started writing, I realized that the key to the really good big moments and the key to surviving the fails, the bad moments, and all that was this boldness."
"Bold" was also cathartic for O'Neill, who had those two months free to write after having parted ways with longtime employer WCPO last fall.
That's when O'Neill first learned from management that her contract would not be renewed at year's end. She was given two options: work until the end of the year in a reporter capacity; or sign a non-disclosure agreement and leave then, taking the $50,000 severance package. She chose neither, leaving the unsigned document and the money on the table as she exited.
"I made the decision when all of this came down that I was not going to sign a non-disclosure. And that meant no severance," O'Neill says.
The law has since changed, in favor of the employee and made retroactive, but the station maintains it owes her nothing.
In a lawsuit against the company, O'Neill is contesting that stance. The suit also alleges that there's been both age (she's 55) and sex discrimination involved in her termination.
"We have been able to learn that I was paid less than my much younger male co-anchor. And so that has to be remedied," she says. "And I'm at a loss for having lost my job because of my age. And that has to be remedied however the court sees fit. So there's no specific money amount sought. I will say there's a financial piece for me, to be sure. Frankly, that's the only way companies make changes, when it behooves them to."
In the even bigger picture, O'Neill says, "I'm seeking to have a light shone on this practice. … And it's not just women, men get up in age and this happens too.
"When you get into big corporate America, we've gotten away from treating people with dignity and respect. And I would like to see that change. I'm maybe a little too idealistic, but I would like to see that change," she says.
In the meantime, "Bold," released June 13, has become a tool in O'Neill's speaking engagements around the country.
Due to the TV station's non-compete clause, O'Neill cannot work for any other news outlets in the Cincinnati market for one year. Whether she'll return to TV news is still up for debate.
"I'm not saying never," she said, mentioning potential options including anchoring the news or hosting another show. "The main thing is that I can continue to live according to my values. I don't want to get into anything that gets in the way of that, and I'm really enjoying now being an author and a speaker."
Bold indeed.