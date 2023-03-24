As people revolve in and out of the space, some spend five minutes and others linger for 30, admiring the wallpaper, décor and light fixtures. Quite a few may come in with a group of people and stop to sit on the couch, taking turns to pose for a picture in front of the Cher quote: “Mom, I am a rich man.”
IYKYK.
And, if you don't, be sure to check out the women’s restroom at Juban's Creole Restaurant in Baton Rouge. Yes, that’s right — the detour that has become a delight.
Over the years, some restaurants have transformed the mundane restroom experience into a studio space for guests to grab their phones, smile for the camera and post to social media.
“You want everything to be intentional, even in the restrooms,” said restaurateur Peter Sclafani with Making Raving Fans Hospitality Group. “Even if it can’t be an Instagram-able spot, you still want people to know that you thought of it.”
Three things that make the loo memorable
Nicole Leblanc, owner of NLB Design and Warehouse 535 in Lafayette, says there are three things that make a good bathroom a good bathroom. No. 1: lighting. She says bathrooms should have enough light for people to check their face, but not too bright that it shocks them.
Second, an element that makes you go, “Oh!” when you walk in — something that catches your eye or makes you lift your head. Leblanc said that prints or a pop of color can make a bathroom special.
Third, cleanability. Restaurant owners want to ensure that all the materials are wipeable and sustainable due to the number of people revolving in and out.
“The bathroom is a safe place to have a lot of fun,” Leblanc said. “It’s not the showstopper. A lot of times people don’t even go in the bathroom, so you get to take risks.”
To make a bathroom funky and photo-worthy, Leblanc said that color, texture and tile can make an impact in a space.
‘But it can’t look like a bathroom.’
Sclafani said the spunky women’s restroom in Juban’s is frequently tagged in photos on social media, but he can’t take all the credit for the idea.
After he remodeled the Bocage Portobello’s Grill location, Sclafani’s daughter told him, “Dad, I don’t know if you know this, but your restaurant’s becoming cool.” He asked how, and she promptly showed him photos of her friends who were snapping pictures in the bathroom and tagging themselves at the restaurant.
She then showed him other places in Baton Rouge with other aesthetically-pleasing restrooms.
Sclafani said his daughter told him, “My friends, they go in there, and they take these photos in the bathroom — but it can’t look like a bathroom. It has to look like something else.”
And so the wheels began turning. Soon enough, Sclafani partnered with Michael Boudreaux and Kiva Guidroz to remodel and reopen Juban’s in July 2020. Sure enough, a glamorous women’s restroom was included.
Have you snapped a bathroom selfie lately?
Though women are known to go to the bathroom in groups and spend the most time snapping pictures, they don’t get all of the fun. Brumby Broussard, co-owner of BLDG 5, designed the men’s room with his wife, Misti, so that the wall is see-through and showcases unique and meaningful items.
For example, there’s a carburetor from an old boat that Misti learned to ski on and a slew of old tools from her grandfather.
“That’s where you can really have fun and go crazy,” Brumby Broussard said of the restroom. “I don’t think anybody’s sitting at home on the sofa going, ‘Oh, I'm going to go to that place because they have a great bathroom,’ but it’s just something fun and extra — a little design lagniappe, if you will.”
He said that guests often stop to take pictures in the bathrooms at BLDG 5 and comment on the space, appreciating the extra thought that went into the design.
According to Samantha Bastion, interior design studio leader at Ritter Maher Architects, the design world is now paying extra attention to restrooms, where in the past they were overlooked.
“We do live in the bathroom selfie era. So we definitely have to think of those spaces these days. Social media is a great, free marketing tool for restaurants, so play that up,” she said.
No detail unturned
Bastion worked as the lead designer on Supper Club with Carol LaCour, co-owner of Monochrome, a home and lifestyle design center. She said they wanted the bathrooms at the restaurant to serve as a conversation starter, as each room has a different color wallpaper. They also wanted the bathrooms to match the dark, alluring ambience of the restaurant.
Even in the restrooms, every detail was considered.
“It’s not a flattering space,” Bastion said of restrooms, “So, how can we take away the negative connotation that's associated with it and celebrate rather than hide it?”
The next time you’re in a restaurant, go for the full experience and check out the bathroom too. Thoughtful restaurateurs are looking for ways to delight their guests at every turn.