While the biggest watch party for the LSU women's basketball team playing the first game of the NCAA Final Four will likely be at tonight's LSU baseball game at Alex Box Stadium, other local spots will be hosting those unable to make it to Dallas for the 6 p.m. game against Virginia Tech.
Here are details:
Bengal Tap Room, 421 N. Third St.
The taproom will have its gameday specials tonight: $2.50 shots, $3 domestic drafts, $5 double wells and $7 Tiger Tea cocktails.
Plus, happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m. offers $3 wine, $5 select cocktails and $1 off all draft beer.
Boudreaux & Thibodeaux's, 214 Third St.
During regular happy hour from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Boudreaux and Thibodeaux's will offer $5.50 double wells, $5 Jameson and $6 bomb shots. The game will be on downstairs in the bar, while Charlston Bourgeois plays an acoustic set on the upstairs balcony.
The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave.
Every LSU game is a watch party at The Station. They'll offer $8 select doubles, which include Crown Royal, Bacardi, Tito’s and Malibu spirits.
Ivar's Sports Bar & Grill, 2954 Perkins Road
Ivar's offers bucket beer specials for all LSU games, which contains five domestic beers for $16.
Big Mike's Sports Bar & Grill, 123 Aspen Square, Denham Springs
The Crown Royal bar will open at 6 p.m. for the game at Big Mike's, where it will have a projector screen and shot specials. The specials includes two for $6 Fireball and two for $5 lemon drops.
Squeaky Pete's, 326 Third St.
The downtown bar will have $20 crawfish starting at 4:30 p.m., as well as half-off draft beer until 7 p.m. and $7 pitchers afterward.
Uncle Earl's, 3753 Perkins Road
Uncle Earl's will offer $4 beer specials, including 16-ounce Stella Artois and Busch Light.