Written in faded ink on the tattered, yellowed pages of a birth log, is the history of a community about to be born, literally. The booklet, which contains recorded births from April 11, 1914, to March 1916 in the community of Central, north of Baton Rouge, has landed in the Special Collections department of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, more than 100 years later.
“This book is a microcosm of Central's history,” said archivist Melissa Eastin, head of Special Collections. “Each page not only tells the story of a birth, but it gives us clues into the lives of the families and what the Central community might have looked like in 1914.”
Postmaster H.K. Viers is listed as the registrar and Dr. John F. Stockwell attended the majority of the births, which occurred in Wards 5 and 10 in East Baton Rouge Parish. Stockwell was born in 1889 in Baker and returned to the area after getting his education.
“He got his medical degree in Memphis,” said genealogy librarian David Laatsch. “They were much younger then when they started being doctors so he was in his early 20s and he moved here and began practicing. He died at age 32 of typhoid fever.”
The booklet was among items passed on to Stockwell’s predecessor, Dr. Kirby (unknown first name), who did not have an office but made house calls.
Kirby stored his medical tools in a storage shed behind Eisworth Store, a general store on Sullivan Road. June Eisworth Theriot, 90, whose family owned the store, remembers the shed as housing for a Delco-Light system, a small generator used to power light bulbs for a few hours at night. When her parents built a new house with electricity in 1949, the shed was cleaned out, but her father held onto the small book.
“After my mother passed away and we were closing up the house, I came across it, and I just thought it was something that someone in authority needed to have,” said Theriot, who is related to an Eisworth whose birth is recorded in the book.
Theriot contacted Elva Jo Crawford, a member of Central Historical Society, who recognized many of the names in the book, even attending high school with some of the descendants. Both women attend Zoar Baptist Church, where Stockwell is buried in the church’s cemetery.
“Dr. Stockwell was very much beloved,” said Crawford. “I had an elderly cousin, who, when she spoke of his death, even decades later, she would be sad that he had died so young. Everybody loved him.”
Crawford had donated historical items to the East Baton Rouge Parish Library's Special Collections department before. So, she took the book there to gauge interest.
“When I saw it, it blew my mind,” said Laatsch. “Because I know in Louisiana there were no birth records officially before 1918, outside of Orleans Parish, and to have someone walk in and just hand me birth records from 1914 to 1916 — I was floored.”
“Each page records data points similar to those collected in the U.S. Census,” said Eastin. “We can learn not just about the baby born, but his or her parents as well. Each data point is a link further back into the past and this is what makes this book such a rich source of genealogical and historical information.”
For two years, according to 86 pages in the book, Stockwell delivered most of the babies to both Black and White families in the Central area. A few of the births were attended by midwives, Rosean Phillips and Cora Claybourne, both African Americans in their early 70s, according to Laatsch.
Research specialist Kay Hurst, who indexed the information for online access, said most of the occupations listed are “farmer,” which gives insight to the farm layouts at the time. She also noted the recording of “number of children born” and “number of children still alive,” an indication of the high childhood mortality rate at the time.
“You know, of those children who may not have made it to the next census, this might be the only record of their birth or their existence that’s out there,” said Hurst.
Today, the names that existed more than a century ago are still indelible in the landscape of Central, which was incorporated into a city in 2005.
“I noticed that a lot of the last names are street names in the town,” said librarian Jan Day, who grew up in Central.
Laatsch hopes this is the first of many such historical records the library collects.
“If you have an ancestor who was a doctor, go through and see if you have any sorts of these records of births or deaths,” he said. “They’re invaluable research information for people working in history and genealogy and so many people can benefit from this. And, we can preserve it so that information isn’t lost.”
The public can access the transcript on the Genealogy Infoguide: https://ebrpl.libapps.com/libguides/admin_c.php?g=44597&p=281848
The full scan is available in the Baton Rouge Room Digital Archive: https://batonrougedigitalarchive.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/collection/p16340coll9/id/4014/rec/24