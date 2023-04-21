The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host “Astronomy Day” on Saturday, April 22.
This family-friendly public program will feature astronomy-themed activities and demonstrations, Irene W. Pennington Planetarium shows and BASF’s Kids’ Lab hands-on chemistry workshops.
A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit “Light LASM: The Star of BR,” the campaign to light the historic museum’s exterior in honor of the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium’s 20th anniversary in 2023.
“We are excited to celebrate the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium’s 20th trip around the sun by welcoming visitors of all ages to learn, celebrate, and explore during this year’s Astronomy Day event,” education director Nita Mitchell said. “Through the power of partnership, this ‘out-of-this-world' program is made possible in part by our collaborative friends from the Baton Rouge Astronomical Society, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, Home Depot, and BASF Pop-up Science.”
Astronomy Day will begin at 10 a.m. with Stargazing in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, a live, presenter-led weekly program in which “young astronomers” can learn about the seasonal constellations currently viewable in the local nighttime sky, followed by Magic Tree House: Space Mission, a family-friendly show suitable for all ages. Shows in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium will run every hour on the hour until the museum closes at 5 p.m.
In addition to the engaging activities facilitated by the Baton Rouge Astronomical Society, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and Home Depot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., NASA Solar System Ambassador Linda Gauthier will be available to interact with visitors and to answer questions about the lunar samples from the museum's collection that will be on display during this event. BASF sponsored Pop-up Science also will feature astronomy-related activities for visitors of all ages throughout the day.
Young scientists, ages 6-12, and their accompanying adults also are invited to participate in BASF’s Kids’ Lab hands-on chemistry workshops during Astronomy Day at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Each participant will receive a BASF-branded tote bag that includes a lab apron and safety glasses.
Participants may register on-site during Astronomy Day, as space permits.
“LASM’s public programming fosters new connections and new ways of thinking for our community of lifelong explorers inspired by art and science,” president and executive director Serena Pandos said. “In addition to making learning fun and relevant, our public programs like Astronomy Day help introduce visitors of all ages to education and career paths in science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics — all relevant paths to sustainability, not just in our region but worldwide.”
The museum is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, the largest and most technologically advanced planetarium in the state of Louisiana, with several planetarium and astronomy-inspired events and campaigns this spring, including 225GIVES on Thursday, May 4, and Dinner Under the Stars: Starry Night on Thursday, May 18. A portion of proceeds from each of these events will go benefit the museum’s “Light LASM: The Star of BR” campaign, which will fund lighting the exterior of the historic building that houses the museum.
All Astronomy Day activities and unlimited Irene W. Pennington Planetarium shows are included in the price of general museum admission, which is $12 for adults, $10 for children ages 3-12 and senior adults age 65 and older and always free for members. Tickets can be purchased in advance at tinyurl.com/AstronomyDay2023 or at the museum’s admissions desk on Astronomy Day.
To learn more about LASM’s “Light the Star of BR” campaign and other anniversary events, visit tinyurl.com/LightLASM.