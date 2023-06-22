The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host its annual Dino Day at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24.
The museum will offer hands-on activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature immersive, dinosaur-themed shows in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium until 5 PM.
Generously on loan to the museum by Raising Cane's and the Todd Graves Family, "Jason,” the authentic Triceratops skull, will be on view for museum visitors of all ages. This 66-million-year-old fossil has inspired hundreds of thousands of visitors through school field trips, events and tours since he was first loaned to the museum by Raising Cane’s & The Graves Family in 2016.
BASF's Kids' Lab chemistry workshops also will be offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. for children ages 6-12 and their accompanying adults. To learn more about BASF’s Kids’ Lab, visit tinyurl.com/BASFsKidsLabatLASM.
General museum admission includes all Irene W. Pennington Planetarium shows, as well as all hands-on activities.
For more information on Dino Day and other public programming, visit lasm.org.