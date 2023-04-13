The Louisiana Art & Science Museum will begin its celebrations for the 20th anniversary of the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium with “Y2K Neon Night in the Planetarium” from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 21.
All proceeds will benefit “Light LASM: The Star of BR,” the museum's campaign to light the historic museum’s exterior in honor of the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium’s 20th anniversary.
This event will take visitors back to the year 2003, when the planetarium opened to the public. The evening will include dancing to songs from the 2000s, a laser light show in the planetarium and neon blacklight artwork. Charcuterie, beer and wine, along with a specialty glow-in-the-dark cocktail, are included in the ticket price.
The Irene W. Pennington Planetarium is the largest and most technologically advanced planetarium in the state of Louisiana, with several planetarium and astronomy-inspired events this spring.
Y2K Neon Night will be followed by Astronomy Day on Saturday, April 22; 225GIVES on Thursday, May 4; and Dinner Under the Stars on Thursday, May 18. A portion of proceeds from each of these events will benefit the museum’s “Light LASM: The Star of BR” campaign, which will fund lighting the planetarium dome and the entire historic building that houses LASM.
“During the day, LASM is a bright spot of creativity, but by night the exterior of the museum looks more like a black hole,” LASM President and Executive Director Serena Pandos said. “Lighting the LASM will not only raise the profile and visibility of our museum from both sides of the Mississippi River bridge but also help beautify our downtown landscape as a whole. We hope our visitors have a fantastic time ‘lighting up’ LASM during Neon Night, and we can’t wait to blast back to 2003 to celebrate 20 years of the iconic Irene W. Pennington Planetarium.”
Patrons also will be able to purchase a commemorative anniversary cup in celebration of the planetarium’s 20th anniversary for $20, which can be used to drink in the planetarium during the event.
Tickets are $50 for individuals or $90 for couples and include food and beverage. Tickets are limited and can be purchased by visiting tinyurl.com/Y2KNeonNight. This event is for adults age 21 and older.