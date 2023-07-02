I stumbled upon a bar chart with the title “What Gives People Feelings of Power.” The three answers ranked in order from least to strongest feeling of power: money, status, and growing a tomato. The chart made me laugh. I also felt the truth of those words.
I first planted tomatoes when my children were young. The backyard of my home at the time had a beautiful canopy of oak trees, the shade of which was not conducive to a bountiful tomato crop.
Despite the obstacle, I planted the tomato plants in pots and placed the pots in a tiny corner of my patio that received a bit of sunlight. I had meager luck that year, but felt a tremendous amount of joy watching my youngest child pluck the ripe cherry tomatoes from the plant and eat them like grapes.
Fast forward several years to a different home with an abundance of sunlight in the backyard and a pandemic. When the lockdown began, I found myself with more time at home, and I immediately jumped on the pandemic gardening bandwagon (as well as the sourdough starter one, but that is another story for a different column).
Each year since 2020, I’ve planted a small garden with a variety of herbs and vegetables. My spring/summer garden always includes tomatoes. I call them “my girls” and most mornings, while I have my first cup of coffee, I check on their progress. I watch with anticipation as each tomato grows, and at harvest time, I feel an odd amount of power (which may be better described as immense joy) that no other vegetable brings.
I cannot explain why I feel as I do, but tomato season, specifically my backyard-tomato season, is a glorious time.
Below you will find three recipes: a pie crust recipe that will yield two 9-inch crusts (use a store-bought crust if your schedule requires) and two of my favorite tomato recipes to fill the crusts — a tomato, bacon, and caramelized onion quiche and a tomato and goat cheese pie. These recipes celebrate the tomato as well as other vegetables and herbs that are plentiful this time of year.
Tomato, Bacon, and Caramelized Onion Quiche
Serves 8
Recipe by Olivia Regard
1 pie crust (see recipe below)
3-4 slices of bacon cooked until crispy (optional)
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 tablespoon of olive oil
1 small sweet onion, sliced (Vidalia or other sweet variety)
Kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper, divided
1 teaspoon brown sugar
4 garlic cloves, minced
6 large eggs
3/4 cup heavy cream
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 medium heirloom tomatoes, sliced
3-4 slices of cooked bacon (optional)
3 ounces of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese finely grated
5-6 basil leaves, thinly sliced
1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
2. Place the prepared pie shell dough in a pie pan and cover with foil. Fill the shell with pie weights or dried beans. Alternatively, using a fork, prick holes into the pie shell all over the base and sides.
3. Prebake pie crust for 8-10 minutes until golden brown. Remove from heat and let cool.
4. While pie shell bakes, cook bacon until crispy (if using).
5. Heat a skillet over medium heat and add butter and olive oil. Add onions, a pinch of kosher salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and cook the onions, stirring occasionally, until the onions begin to turn golden brown.
6. Stir in brown sugar and continue cooking until the onions are a deep golden brown and caramelized.
7. Stir in the garlic and cook for five minutes longer until the garlic is soft and incorporated into the onion mixture. Remove from heat and let cool.
8. Whisk together the eggs, cream, a pinch of kosher salt, and the remaining black pepper.
9. Layer tomatoes into the bottom of the pie shell. Top with crumbled bacon (if using), onion mixture, cheese and basil.
10. Pour egg mixture over the top.
11. Bake for 40-45 minutes until the egg mixture is set.
Tomato Pie with Goat Cheese
Serves 6-8
Recipe by Olivia Regard
1 pie crust (see recipe below)
2 shallots, minced
4 garlic cloves, minced
4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 pound assorted heirloom tomatoes, sliced
Kosher salt
½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper, divided
1 tablespoon fresh thyme
3 ounces goat cheese
5-6 basil leaves
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs (plain works well, too)
1 ounce grated Pecorino Romano cheese
1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
2. Place the prepared pie shell dough in a pie pan and cover with foil. Fill the shell with pie weights or dried beans. Alternatively, using a fork, prick holes into the pie shell all over the base and sides.
3. Prebake pie crust for 8-10 minutes until golden brown. Remove from heat and let cool.
4. In a small pan, sauté shallots and garlic in two tablespoons of olive oil until tender.
5. Stir in mustard and set aside.
6. Layer half of the tomatoes and season with a pinch of kosher salt, pepper and thyme.
7. Spread shallot mixture over top of the tomatoes and sprinkle with crumbled goat cheese and half of the basil, distributing evenly.
8. Layer in remaining tomatoes and season with a pinch of kosher salt and pepper.
9. Drizzle 1 tablespoon each of olive oil and vinegar over the tomatoes; top with remaining basil.
10. In a small bowl, combine breadcrumbs, remaining two tablespoons of olive oil and cheese. Sprinkle the mixture evenly over tomato filling.
11. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the topping and crust are golden brown.
Pie Crust
Makes two crusts
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
12 tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks) cold unsalted butter, 1/2½-inch-diced
2 cold extra-large egg yolks
1/2 cup ice water
1. Place the flour and 1 teaspoon of salt in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the steel blade.
2. Add the butter and pulse until the butter is the size of peas.
3. Add the egg yolks and pulse to combine.
4. With the motor of the food processor running, add the ice water through the feed tube and pulse until the dough starts to come together.
5. Place dough onto a floured board and roll it into a flat disk.
6. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
7. Divide the dough in two balls. Refrigerate or freeze pie crust until ready to use.
8. When ready to use, roll the dough onto a well-floured surface into a circle approximately 9 inches in diameter.
9. Transfer the dough to the pie plate.
10. Crimp the edges of the pie shell using your fingers or a fork.
11. Prebake the pie crust as instructed in the recipe.