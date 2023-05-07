Years ago, I stumbled upon a recipe for Pavlova on a food blog site I frequented.
The writer’s diversion from dinner staples to what appeared in the photographs to be a showstopping dessert immediately captured my attention. After reading the dessert’s description as a “texture lover’s dream” wherein the crunch of meringue gives way to a soft, marshmallowy center, I knew I needed to experience Pavlova.
At the time, my son’s and my favorite dessert was the French macaron. The Pavlova seemingly had all of the elements of our beloved sweet treat but elevated in a way that intrigued me. After my initial attempt at a traditional Pavlova, I was hooked and began a deep dive into the history and variations of the dessert that have developed through the years.
The origin story of the Pavlova is a tad bit dramatic, as the creator of the dessert remains a heated dispute down under.
What is believed to be true is that the dessert was created for and named after the famed Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova, who toured Australia and New Zealand beginning in the 1920s. Australians claim the Pavlova was invented at a hotel in Perth and named after the ballerina when someone proclaimed the dessert to be “light as Pavlova.”
New Zealanders claim the chef of a Wellington hotel created the billowy dessert inspired by the dancer’s tutu.
Regardless of its origin, the Pavlova has become a favorite of my family, and like many recipes, we have made it our own, adjusting the taste and flavor profile to our liking. Over the years we have experimented with traditional recipes — egg whites beaten to soft peaks, with no additional accouterments other than whipped cream and berries — and other more complex variations.
The chocolate Pavlova recipe that follows dials back the sweetness of the traditional recipe and adds depth and complexity with the addition of salt, balsamic vinegar and chocolate. And, while I do not claim to have invented the Pavlova, I will claim to have created a recipe often requested by my teenage son for birthdays, special occasions or just because.
Chocolate Pavlova with Mixed Berries
Serves 12
Recipe adapted from Nigella Lawson
For the Meringue Base:
8 egg whites at room temperature*
1 teaspoon cream of tartar
1 3/4 cup sugar
1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
3 ounces semisweet chocolate (I used 64% cacao), coarsely chopped
2 pinches of flaky sea salt
1 1/4 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
For the Topping:
2 cups heavy cream
2-3 tablespoons powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
4 cups of mixed fresh berries (raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, and/or blackberries)
1 to 2 ounces dark or semisweet chocolate
*Fresh eggs work best. Frozen and defrosted egg whites (if frozen while fresh) are a good alternative. I often freeze the egg whites when another recipe calls for only egg yolks, which ensures no waste and easy access to egg whites when needed. Need a recipe idea for all of the egg yolks? Make curd or freeze the yolks for future use.
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
3. Beat egg whites on medium speed until foamy.
4. Add cream of tartar and continue beating egg whites.
5. Gradually beat in the sugar one spoonful at a time until egg whites are stiff and shiny. Take things slowly here to ensure the sugar dissolves completely and fully integrates into the egg white structure. If the egg whites are grainy, keep beating until the sugar dissolves completely. Once the egg whites are smooth, stiff, and shiny, turn off the beaters and remove from the bowl.
6. Sift the cocoa powder over the egg white mixture. Add chopped chocolate, sea salt and balsamic vinegar to the bowl. Gently fold the ingredients into the egg white mixture with a rubber spatula to combine.
7. Mound the meringue onto the prepared parchment paper into a circle approximately 8 inches in diameter. Smooth the top and sides a bit, but no need to make it perfectly smooth. The Pavlova will spread and crack a bit as it bakes.
8. Place meringue into the oven and immediately reduce the temperature to 300 degrees.
9. Bake for approximately 90 minutes. Do not open the oven while baking. It’s tempting, I know. Temperature control here is key. When ready, the Pavlova will look dry and crisp on the top, and feel a little squishy when pressed gently with your finger.
10. Turn off the oven and allow the meringue to cool in the oven with the door ajar (approximately 3 hours or overnight). Do not worry if the Pavlova collapses a bit while it cools. Any cracks will be covered by whipped cream and berries prior to serving, and the lack of uniformity is a bit of this dessert’s charm.
11. When ready to serve, make the whipped cream by beating the heavy cream in a bowl. Add vanilla and powdered sugar one tablespoon at a time until cream is light and fluffy.
12. Invert meringue onto serving dish and remove parchment paper. Mound whipped cream on top of meringue and sprinkle with berries. Using a vegetable peeler, shave chocolate over the top of the Pavlova.
Note: You can serve the Pavlova two ways. The first is one large Pavlova prepared using the steps above. The second follows the same recipe, but at step number seven, divide the Pavlova into individual servings by creating mini-Pavlova rounds on two baking sheets (yielding approximately 12 Pavlova rounds). Reduce baking time to 40-45 minutes. Serve with whipped cream and berries.