As the calendar turns from March to April, the beauty of spring abounds and ushers in one of my favorite food-related seasons: strawberry season. Louisiana strawberries are known for their sweetness and size. Delicious flavor aside, strawberries are also one of the most nutrient-dense foods.
As my family and I plan menus for upcoming spring gatherings, strawberries will almost always have a place on the list. We share a deep love for strawberries that I can trace back to my childhood growing up in south Louisiana where we had an abundance of farm-fresh strawberries that appeared on roadsides and farm stands each spring.
While the strawberry-centric recipes have changed a bit since my childhood, one favorite has graced our table each Easter Sunday for the past several years: strawberry shortcake.
The recipe celebrates the fruit of the season, using a shortcake with a delicate crumb and fresh whipped cream. The recipe can easily be adapted for larger groups and the shortcakes can be prepared ahead of time to make preparations for any gathering a bit easier. As an added bonus, this recipe is a delicious way to use some of the hard-boiled eggs that are in abundance this time of year.
Strawberry sherbet has been in regular rotation in my home for several years. The version below builds on our beloved favorite recipe by slow-roasting the strawberries to add a deep sweetness that melds beautifully with fresh basil and buttermilk.
One final tip: Buy an extra pint of strawberries and set it out on the counter while you bake. The biggest challenge I face when baking with Louisiana strawberries is keeping friends and family who linger in the kitchen while I work from eating all of the fresh strawberries (admittedly, sometimes I am guilty, too). After a few years of battling the sneaky strawberry snatchers (an often losing battle), I began setting out an extra pint of fresh berries on which they can nibble, keeping safe the strawberries that are required for recipes.
Strawberry Shortcake
Serves 6-8 (using a 2 ¾” biscuit cutter)
Recipe by Olivia Regard
For the Shortcakes:
2¼ cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
3 tablespoons sugar
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
2 hard-boiled egg yolks
6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter cut into smaller pieces
Zest of one lemon
1 teaspoon of vanilla
¾ cup heavy cream (plus more for brushing on top of shortcakes)
Turbinado or other coarse/raw sugar
For the Macerated Strawberries:
1 pound of strawberries hulled and quartered or halved if small (or more — generosity with the berries here is always welcome)
2 tablespoons sugar
Juice of one lemon
For the Whipped Cream:
1 cup whipping cream
2-3 tablespoons powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1. In the bowl of a food processor, add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, salt and egg yolks. Pulse the dry ingredients to combine.
2. Add the butter and lemon zest and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal.
3. Add vanilla and ¾ cup of the heavy cream to the mixture and pulse until the dough comes together.
4. Place the dough on a lightly floured work surface and gather into a shaggy mass. Knead the dough a few times to bring the dough together.
5. Pat the dough out into a rough circle approximately 1-inch thick.
6. Using a biscuit cutter, cut the dough into individual shortcakes, reshaping and cutting excess dough to create more shortcakes.
7. Place shortcakes on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
8. Chill the shortcakes in the refrigerator covered with plastic wrap for 20 minutes (up to 2 hours).
9. Preheat oven to 400°F.
10. While the shortcakes are chilling, toss the strawberries, sugar, and lemon juice in a bowl and let the mixture stand until ready to serve.
11. When ready to bake, brush the tops of the shortcakes with heavy cream and sprinkle with the coarse sugar.
12. Bake the shortcakes until the tops are golden brown, approximately 18 to 20 minutes.
13. While shortcakes bake, make the whipped cream by beating heavy cream in a mixing bowl until frothy. Add one to two tablespoons of powdered sugar and vanilla to cream and beat until soft peaks form.
14. Split the shortcakes in half. Serve each with a heaping mound of strawberries, a drizzle of the strawberry juice, and fresh whipped cream.
Roasted Strawberry Basil Sherbet
Makes approximately one quart (6 servings)
Recipe by Olivia Regard
1 pound fresh strawberries, hulled and halved
¾ cup sugar
5-6 basil leaves
2 cups buttermilk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Fresh basil or mint for garnish
1. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit.
2. Stir together strawberries and ¼ cup sugar in a large glass or ceramic baking dish.
3. Roast for 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes, stirring and rotating the pan once or twice while roasting. The strawberries will bubble and begin to caramelize around the edges.
4. Remove the dish from the oven and add three basil leaves; stir to combine. Let sit for five minutes to cool and allow fresh basil to meld with roasted strawberries.
5. Place roasted strawberries and the juices in a food processor or blender. Add buttermilk and remaining basil to the blender and puree until basil leaves are finely chopped.
6. Strain the strawberry-buttermilk mixture into a bowl using a fine-mesh strainer. With the back of a wooden spoon or spatula, gently press the mixture through the strainer to release all liquid. Discard solids.
7. Whisk in remaining ½ cup of sugar and vanilla to the strawberry-buttermilk mixture.
8. Cover and chill for at least one hour or overnight.
9. Pour mixture into the freezer container of an ice cream maker. Churn sherbet according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
10. Chill sherbet in an airtight container in the freezer until ready to serve. Garnish with basil or mint leaves before serving. Store any remaining sherbet in an airtight container in the freezer.