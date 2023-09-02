For the French, especially French children, goûter is a must. Goûter is a French verb meaning to taste. However, in many instances it is used as a noun, le goûter, referring to the mealtime between lunch and dinner — the afternoon snack as we know it.
I was first introduced to goûter during my children’s elementary school years when they attended a French immersion school. Goûter, however, became more entrenched in our daily lives through the magic of a student exchange program.
My daughter spent three weeks in Nantes, France, attending school, living with a host family and honing her French language skills. Following my daughter’s time in France, our family hosted the French family’s 15-year-old daughter. We enjoyed sharing the south Louisiana culture with our guest, and her open-mindedness and curiosity were contagious.
Over meals and various adventures, we discussed the similarities of her life in France and ours in America as well as the many differences. One difference in particular — the importance of the afternoon snack — quickly became a topic of conversation. Not only are French snacking habits different from American (often on the go, at our desk, or while performing another task), but also what we eat. Snacking in France typically occurs around 4 p.m., serves as a break in the day, is substantial and is to be savored.
To make our guest feel at home and satiated, we purchased a few of her favorite things for afternoon snacking: baguettes, yogurt and French cheese, to name a few. Additionally, I used the opportunity to bake a few of our favorite treats that seemed appropriate for snack time.
The recipes below quickly became two of her favorites and provided a moment of pause in all our busy lives to come together over a small meal and share a bit about what happened during our day.
Browned Butter Banana Bread
Makes 2 loaves
Recipe by Olivia Regard
2 cups pecan pieces
1 cup unsalted butter
1 cup light brown sugar
2 1/2 cups flour
1 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
3 bananas*
1/2 cup whole milk yogurt
2 tablespoons orange juice
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
*Freeze overripe bananas in the banana peel. When ready to bake banana bread, let the bananas defrost slightly, peel and use as directed. The bananas will not look pretty and will be quite mushy but will taste delicious in this recipe.
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
2. Grease loaf pans with butter and a thin dusting of flour. Alternatively, line with parchment paper and spray with nonstick baking spray.
3. Toast pecan pieces (for both bread and streusel topping) for approximately 10 minutes until fragrant.
For the streusel:
1/4 cup unsalted butter
1/2 cup light brown sugar
1/2 cup flour
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup toasted pecan pieces
1. Melt 1/4 cup of butter.
2. Stir in the light brown sugar, flour, and salt.
3. Mix in 1 cup of pecan pieces and set aside.
For the banana bread:
3/4 cup unsalted butter
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup toasted pecan pieces
3/4 cup light brown sugar
1/2 cup sugar
2 eggs
3 bananas*
1/2 cup whole milk yogurt
2 tablespoons orange juice
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1. Brown the butter: Place 3/4 cup butter in a saute pan over medium heat. Stir the butter continuously as it melts. The butter will begin to foam and sizzle. The foam will begin to dissolve, the milk solids on the bottom of the pan will toast, and the melted butter will turn a golden brown. When this happens, remove the browned butter from the heat and set aside to cool.
2. Whisk the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt together. Add 1 cup of toasted pecan pieces. Set aside.
3. In the bowl of your food processor, combine the browned butter, brown and white sugars, eggs, bananas, yogurt, orange juice and vanilla extract. Blend until smooth (approx. 20 seconds). Pulse to remove any remaining chunks of bananas.
4. Pour the wet ingredients over the dry ingredients and carefully fold to incorporate. Do not over-mix. Spoon the batter into the prepared loaf pans.
5. Divide the streusel topping over the batter in the prepared pans and press into the batter gently using a spoon or your fingers.
6. Place the pans onto a sheet pan and slide the pan into the oven on the middle rack.
7. Bake for approximately 30-40 minutes. The cake is done when you stick a skewer or knife near the center, and it comes out clean.
Note: The banana bread freezes well. Wrap the cooled bread in plastic wrap and aluminum foil and store in the freezer for up to three months.
Blueberry Lemon Loaf
Makes 1 loaf
Recipe by Olivia Regard
7 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/3 cup milk
1 egg
1 egg yolk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cup sugar
1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
2 cups fresh blueberries
1 lemon (zest lemon for loaf; juice lemon for glaze)
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
2. Grease loaf pans with butter and a thin dusting of flour. Alternatively, line with parchment paper and spray with nonstick baking spray.
3. Brown the butter: Place butter in a saute pan over medium heat. Stir the butter continuously as it melts. The butter will begin to foam and sizzle. The foam will begin to dissolve, the milk solids on the bottom of the pan will toast, and the melted butter will turn a golden brown. When this happens, remove the browned butter from the heat and set aside to cool.
4. Whisk milk, egg, yolk, lemon zest and vanilla until combined. Add the browned butter and stir to combine.
5. In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.
6. Gently fold wet ingredients into dry ingredients.
7. Stir in the blueberries.
8. Bake the loaf for 30-35 minutes until golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean. Let cool.
9. Make glaze: Mix lemon juice and powdered sugar. Drizzle on top of cooled blueberry loaf.