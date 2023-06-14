Baton Rouge just got a whole lot fleurtier.
After much anticipation, the Louisiana-based boutique Fleurty Girl officially opens Thursday at 3622 Government St. in Mid City.
Owner Lauren Haydel says she's excited to get things up and running at the store, so much so that she soft opened early today.
"(Baton Rouge) is our most requested location," she said. "We've opened eight other locations not in Baton Rouge, so people have been so ready for this."
Fleurty Girl is known for its merchandise that celebrates south Louisiana culture, with items like LSU and magnolia T-shirts, beignet teether toys for children, beaded gumbo pot earrings and more.
Store hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.