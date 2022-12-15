Of the many Louisiana-based, -published or -inspired books that have come our way in 2022, the newsroom has picked 10 of our favorites:
"Sirens & Muses" by Antonia Angress
Lauded by the New York Times, Vanity Fair and Publishers Weekly, Antonia Angress' debut novel, though not published in Louisiana, has a heavy Pelican State focus, with its main character hailing from Breaux Bridge. The book is gaining all the right attention. Angress is married to Louisiana native Connor McManus, and the couple lived in Louisiana for five years. She worked on the manuscript for six years, starting it when she was 23 and finishing it when she turned 30.
The result is that every word seems chosen with care.
"Louisiana is really the closest you can get to leaving the United States without actually leaving the United States," Angress said in a September interview.
Angress says her two favorite books are Kate Chopin's "Awakening" and Jesmyn's Ward's "Salvage the Bones" — both influenced by Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.
Publishers Weekly says, "Angress nimbly embodies each of her characters, allowing her exceptional storytelling abilities to shine."
"Southern and Smoked: Cajun Cooking Through the Seasons" by Jarred Zeringue
With the back-to-back punch of COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida, chef Jarred Zeringue decided it was time to shake things up — and finally get out the cookbook he had been working on for several years.
And, boy, did he. The book is gorgeous. Zeringue, whose family has been in the River Parishes since the early 1700s, is the owner of Wayne Jacob’s Smokehouse and Restaurant in LaPlace. He has also owned Eat, a restaurant in the French Quarter, and Vacherie, a cafe in a French Quarter hotel.
He also owned Between the Bread, a bakery, sandwich shop and coffee house on St. Charles Avenue across from Gallier Hall. All of this experience and knowledge is brought to bear in the wonderful cookbook.
Zeringue was able to get Wayne Jacob’s, 769 W. Fifth St., reopened again earlier this year after the building was devastated by Ida.
"Louisiana Herb Journal: Healing on Home Ground" by Corinne Martin
Louisiana Herb Journal invites readers into the world of medicinal herbs, introducing 50 herbs found in Louisiana, with details on identification, habitat, distribution, healing properties and traditional uses, including instruction on popular preparation methods such as tinctures and teas.
Interspersed with these practical details, herbalist Corinne Martin shares stories that foster a connection between readers and the world around them, from tales of childhood cherry picking to harvest mishaps to folklife traditions passed down through the generations.
"Nana’s Creole Italian Table: Recipes and Stories from Sicilian New Orleans" by Elizabeth M. Williams
From meatball po-boys to Creole red gravy, the influence of the Sicilians permeates New Orleans, one of America’s greatest food cities.
"Nana’s Creole Italian Table" tells the story of those immigrants and their communities through the lens of food, exploring the ways traditional Sicilian dishes such as pasta and olive salad became a part of — and were in turn changed by — the food culture in New Orleans.
"Breaking Barriers: A View from the Bench" by Judge Freddie Pitcher Jr.
Freddie Pitcher Jr., a legendary Baton Rouge judge, has a long record of accomplishments in the legal field.
His well-written and revealing book gives a look at how he did it, from growing up in humble surroundings to becoming the first Black person elected to judgeships at three different levels of the court system in Baton Rouge. The book is an interesting read even if you’re not in the legal profession.
"Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp: A Naturalist’s Memoir of Place" by Kelby Ouchley
"Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp" addresses the vibrant natural, cultural and social history of a north Louisiana swamp. Kelby Ouchley grew up near Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp, and he later spent much of his professional life as a wildlife biologist and naturalist overseeing the national wildlife refuge created from much of the area.
Ouchley's deep personal and professional connections to the landscape give him valuable insight into the enormous changes that have struck the swamp over the past century and the reasons behind this transformation. In this fascinating narrative, Ouchley offers a kaleidoscopic view of Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp that reveals its unique past and distinctive flora, fauna and people.
"The Party Is Over: The New Louisiana Politics" edited by Pearson Cross and Christie L Maloyed
Pearson Cross and Christie Maloyed did their best to create a contemporary Louisiana political primer.
If you want to understand what's going on in Louisiana politics — and why — this is the book for you.
"The Party Is Over" brings together top scholars, journalists and policy analysts to investigate these recent shifts in institutions, politics and policy and situate them in the context of national politics.
Both accessible and thorough, the volume offers an informed and reliable foundation for those new to Louisiana’s political culture and for longtime observers seeking new insights into recent developments. Contributors recognize the challenges posed by the new politics and point toward opportunities to leverage the state’s cultural and economic strengths to build a better Louisiana.
"Brown Pelican" by Rien Fertel
First off, this is just a beautiful little book. It feels like an essential in a Louisiana home library. It would be the perfect gift for the Louisiana book lover who has everything else.
Fertel tells the story of humanity’s complicated and often brutal relationship with the brown pelican over the past century. This beloved bird with the mythically bottomless belly has been deemed a living fossil and the most dinosaurlike of creatures. The pelican spotlights the tenuous connection between the bird and the environment in which it flies, feeds and roosts.
"Ghostwriter of New Orleans" by Laura Michaud
By day, Laura Michaud is the librarian at Metairie Park Country Day School, but in her free time, she's taken her understanding of students and created this story about a teenage ghost named James who returns to his New Orleans high school.
The book is designed for young adult and middle school readers.
Michaud is a native of New York and Connecticut, and she moved to New Orleans in 2004. She says the city's resilience post-Hurricane Katrina has served as inspiration for her stories.
"Cajun Night Before Christmas" — 50th anniversary editions
Pelican Press has two new editions of "Cajun Night Before Christmas." The first one is a cloth-covered, embossed, numbered deluxe edition with a slipcase. The second is an updated 50th anniversary edition.
Both editions have eight additional pages of new content and illustrations, as well as a letter from the publisher. With over a million copies sold, this book is a Louisiana classic.