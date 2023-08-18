Anne Rice reigns as Louisiana's favorite author, according to a survey of 3,000 respondents by StoicQuotes.com.
The late renowned author of Gothic and supernatural fiction had a deep and enduring association with Louisiana. Born in New Orleans in 1941, Rice's literary career was profoundly influenced by the state's rich cultural tapestry, historical nuances and mystical atmosphere.
Her iconic "The Vampire Chronicles" series, which includes her first novel, "Interview with the Vampire," often draws upon the allure of New Orleans with its unique blend of French, Spanish and Creole influences, to create a vivid backdrop for her supernatural tales.
Louisianans' second choice was Ernest J. Gaines, followed by Kate Chopin in third.
Note that no living authors were included in this poll, which was conducted in every state, each producing their own homegrown authors who have left an indelible mark on literature with diverse and significant contributions. StoicQuotes.com now sheds light on each state’s most cherished authors, revealing some intriguing outcomes.
Check them out in this interactive map below. Click on each state to reveal its favorite author.
Created by stoicquotes.com • Viewlarger version
Consider Alabama. While many might presume Harper Lee, famed for "To Kill a Mockingbird," to be the state's favored author, it was Helen Keller who garnered the majority of votes.
Born in Tuscumbia in 1880, Keller’s youth was overshadowed by an illness rendering her blind and deaf. Yet under Anne Sullivan's unwavering mentorship, Keller transcended her adversities, evolving into a revered author and speaker.
Throughout her journey, Keller held a profound affection for Alabama, often alluding to it as her treasured homeland.
In a similar vein, despite F. Scott Fitzgerald penning "The Great Gatsby," he wasn't New Yorkers’ top literary pick. That honor belonged to James Baldwin, renowned for "Go Tell It on the Mountain."
This 1953 semi-autobiographical novel delves into intricate subjects like religion, race and family dynamics, portraying the life of John Grimes, a young African American boy navigating his identity amidst a religious upbringing in Harlem.
New Hampshire’s choice also was unexpected. J.D. Salinger, celebrated for "The Catcher in the Rye," was bypassed for Grace Metalious.
Born in 1924, Metalious gained acclaim for "Peyton Place," a 1956 novel that boldly tackled taboo topics, juxtaposing them against the backdrop of a seemingly quaint New Hampshire town.
However, some states made more predictable choices. Nutmeggers, for example, championed Mark Twain and his "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” And Ernest Hemingway, whose "The Old Man and the Sea" clinched the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1953 and paved the way for his Nobel Prize in Literature in 1954, was the unanimous choice for both Idaho and Florida.
“It’s fascinating to see the varied preferences across states, reflecting the rich tapestry of our nation's cultural and historical narrative," said Shaun Connell, spokesperson for StoicQuotes.com. "This survey not only highlights the iconic authors we all know and love but also brings attention to the often unsung heroes of literature who've left an indelible mark on their home states.”